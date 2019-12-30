 Skip to content
(DW)   There can be only one Germany Edition, as Mom watches on   (dw.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"S" words?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a man wielding a sword was shot dead...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are things you should never be caught doing by your mother...

Being shot dead is probably on that list somewhere!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone heard from JoergSprave today?
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: There are things you should never be caught doing by your mother...

Being shot dead is probably on that list somewhere!


Or eat candy...
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: a man wielding a sword was shot dead...

[Fark user image 227x170]


I absolutely love the back-story on how that scene came to be
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What does 'incompetent' mean?
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So long as they did not kill Amanda.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Punctuation, matters 'subby'!
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: What does 'incompetent' mean?



Highlander - What does "baffled" mean?
Youtube aV0d_5GES0A
 
LewDux
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So much for Live Arbalest Die
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes. Let the kinder chorus a tune to encapsulate the spirit of Deutschland:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why did I expect a headline about a mother watching her son's swordplay was about pr0n?

Yes, I know the answer is "Welcome to Fark"
 
LewDux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FKA twigs - Mary Magdalene (Later... With Jools Holland)
Youtube fD7kgjYo7Ls
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Those mean policemen. He was just having fun. Oh, he was white. Good job then.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

daffy: Those mean policemen. He was just having fun. Oh, he was white. Good job then.


Oh?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: Punctuation, matters 'subby'!


They stripped the exclamation mark!
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: "S" words?


Saber!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Why did I expect a headline about a mother watching her son's swordplay was about pr0n?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
