(AsiaOne)   12-year-old schoolgirl is working tattoo artist like her dad, disagrees that people with tattoos are "bad people"   (asiaone.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
instagram.comView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that is adorable.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tattoo artist she is working will probably find out now that she's gone public.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on if the tats are on their neck or face... I'm just going to assume that there is something wrong with them when I see that.
YMMV, but that's your problem.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 years old?  Any regerts?  Any ragrets at all? None?   No regets?  No regrets (in Chinese)?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife has tats.

It's the Wig that makes her classy trashy....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how everyone's focused on whether tattoos make one "good" or "bad," and not the "I put my 12 year old to work in a tattoo parlor, violating Singapore child labor laws" part.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many old western men's penises she's tattooed.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Tattoos are advertising for a trashy person.  Yes, even that 'cute' one on your ankle, Debra.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was there supposed to be more there or was that pretty much it?
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Child labour is cool.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's right. But all tattoo artists are bad artists.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Never too young to start them on the path to professional attention whoring I guess.
 
jst3p
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Read something like this here long ago:

While it is true there are many intelligent and successful people with tattoos, the next time you are talking to someone and you find yourself thinking "this has got to be the dumbest person on the planet" ask to see their ink.

100% chance they have some.
 
jst3p
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindTheTortoise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tattoos are advertising for a trashy person.  Yes, even that 'cute' one on your ankle, Debra.


Trashy tattoos are advertising for trashy people.    Attractive art is attractive art.  Its up to the person to choose a good artist.

just cause your dumb friend got that spongebob on his shoulder blade dosent make all other actual art less worth.


Lets equate.   1st year art school dropouts drawing vs famous painter.    just because one stinks does not mean they all stink.
 
GungFu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MindTheTortoise: Subtonic: Tattoos are advertising for a trashy person.  Yes, even that 'cute' one on your ankle, Debra.

Trashy tattoos are advertising for trashy people.    Attractive art is attractive art.  Its up to the person to choose a good artist.

just cause your dumb friend got that spongebob on his shoulder blade dosent make all other actual art less worth.


Lets equate.   1st year art school dropouts drawing vs famous painter.    just because one stinks does not mean they all stink.


One needs to consider the canvas. An obese middle-aged woman sporting a dolphin on the excessive skin on her ample shoulder blades seen whilst doing her weekly shopping at the local Walmart isn't going to have to same effect as seeing that same tat on a honed chick sunbathing on a sunkist beach.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GungFu: I wonder how many old western men's penises she's tattooed.


Just one, but it took over a year and involved 12 tattoos, apparently.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MindTheTortoise: Subtonic: Tattoos are advertising for a trashy person.  Yes, even that 'cute' one on your ankle, Debra.

Trashy tattoos are advertising for trashy people.    Attractive art is attractive art.  Its up to the person to choose a good artist.

just cause your dumb friend got that spongebob on his shoulder blade dosent make all other actual art less worth.


Lets equate.   1st year art school dropouts drawing vs famous painter.    just because one stinks does not mean they all stink.


You can argue 'art' all you want, but my buddy's tattoo of rasta spongebob smoking a joint on his shoulder is probably the only classy tat I've ever seen.
 
jst3p
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jst3p: [Fark user image 482x447]


"Never have a job that pays taxes"
Lands spaceship on a comet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Welcome to the 21st century old timer.
 
jst3p
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're not good or bad, but for 90% of them it's visible evidence of their poor decision making abilities.  Absent other information, that's how I play those odds.
 
jst3p
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: jst3p: [Fark user image 482x447]

"Never have a job that pays taxes"
Lands spaceship on a comet.

[Fark user image 422x403]

/Welcome to the 21st century old timer.


Given that his employer is a government agency, doesn't he technically have a job that doesn't pay taxes?
 
GungFu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: GungFu: I wonder how many old western men's penises she's tattooed.

Just one, but it took over a year and involved 12 tattoos, apparently.



Just covering it in ink to make it look like a BBC is not really a tat, nor fooling anyone.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: jst3p: [Fark user image 482x447]

"Never have a job that pays taxes"
Lands spaceship on a comet.

[Fark user image 422x403]

/Welcome to the 21st century old timer.


Exception, meet rule.
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Percise1: Depends on if the tats are on their neck or face... I'm just going to assume that there is something wrong with them when I see that.
YMMV, but that's your problem.


I dunno, your propensity for judging people by their appearance seems like the definition of a "you" problem.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: My wife has tats.

It's the Wig that makes her classy trashy....


mmmmmm. I hope it's a big blonde hop hair number. women that look like trailer park nightmares are the stuff dreams are made of. too much makeup, please.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MindTheTortoise: Trashy tattoos are advertising for trashy people.    Attractive art is attractive art.  Its up to the person to choose a good artist.


And if you want a good tattoo artist, your best option is a 12 year old girl.  Can't go wrong.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GungFu: FormlessOne: GungFu: I wonder how many old western men's penises she's tattooed.

Just one, but it took over a year and involved 12 tattoos, apparently.


Just covering it in ink to make it look like a BBC is not really a tat, nor fooling anyone.


I'd just assumed a hash mark for each visit.
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brap: [instagram.com image 850x850]


This. Adorning your body with beautiful artwork in the form of jewelry or clothing is fine. Mutilating your skin by permanently marring it is not cool, it's self abuse and abnormal.
 
