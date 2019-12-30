 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   New York City found 220 buildings where something could fall off and kill you, just in case it wasn't scary enough already   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 220 violations, possible for the same building.  Now 220 is a very low number in the perspective of how many buildings there are in New York.  That would be below 1%.  More people will be killed in NYC by care crashes than this.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Merltech: Only 220 violations, possible for the same building.  Now 220 is a very low number in the perspective of how many buildings there are in New York.  That would be below 1%.  More people will be killed in NYC by care crashes than this.


Let's not kill the Messenger here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The construction covering installed overnight is not "too little, too late", it's the right amount, too late.
 
ar393
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Merltech: Only 220 violations, possible for the same building.  Now 220 is a very low number in the perspective of how many buildings there are in New York.  That would be below 1%.  More people will be killed in NYC by care crashes than this.


This is what I did for a living for a while in NYC. LL11 inspections were kinda my bread and butter.

Now you know why there are soooooo many sidewalk bridges in NYC. it is usually cheaper for the owner to throw up a sidewalk bridge to protect the people below (not really, their pocketbook is what they are protecting) than to go do the repair right away.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That place survived the grunge era but not the Nisqually quake.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Any letters like T, R, U, M, P?  Cause I hang around outside the INTERNATIONAL STRUMPET building and that T looks like it's ready to topple.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was 55 Central Park West on the list?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Didn't Denis Leary cover this a long time ago - manhole covers popping up off the streets, poodles falling from the sky?
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, is an architect being killed by a building irony?  Or would she have needed to be a demolitionist?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Didn't Denis Leary cover this a long time ago - manhole covers popping up off the streets, poodles falling from the sky?


...Dogs and cats living together!...
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Merltech: Only 220 violations, possible for the same building.  Now 220 is a very low number in the perspective of how many buildings there are in New York.  That would be below 1%.  More people will be killed in NYC by care crashes than this.


Small beans maybe, but we are aware of the issue and we need to take steps to address it.  Preventing deaths by addressing small issues is always a good thing.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: So, is an architect being killed by a building irony?  Or would she have needed to be a demolitionist?


It's only ironic if she was the architect for that particular building.
 
manhole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good thing they raised taxes to cover it.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Report