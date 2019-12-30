 Skip to content
(History Today)   Fascinating history about where we sleep, fark, and sleepfark   (historytoday.com) divider line
    Sleep, Bed, obvious bed-related activities, Beds, Brian Fagan, physical makeup of the bed  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'How can we be sure we are even looking at beds?'

Is a hot dog a bed?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sock?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I just read an ad for a book pretending to be an article?

Is Fark going to morph into an ad site or a baby Amazon?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Why did I just read an ad for a book pretending to be an article?

Is Fark going to morph into an ad site or a baby Amazon?


Baby Amazon shows up in "Mandalorian Wonder Woman".
 
prince of peas [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is an advertisement, a review at best.
Where is the "fascinating history" of which subby speaks?
It's a farking advertisement disguised as a review.
We're now greenlighting advertising?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fusillade762: 'How can we be sure we are even looking at beds?'

Is a hot dog a bed?


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In a bed so big that only one Farker can fit?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does the book come with a fortune cookie?
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

prince of peas: This is an advertisement, a review at best.
Where is the "fascinating history" of which subby speaks?
It's a farking advertisement disguised as a review.
We're now greenlighting advertising?


It's too late. It's all advertising.
 
toejam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A bit off topic but it reminds me that I have to read At Home by Bill Bryson. Totally fascinating read about the history of homes.

... and just looking it up I see he has a new book that came out in October. Yes!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think this is obligingly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I think this is obligingly.

[Fark user image image 425x432]


WTF, spellcheck?
 
