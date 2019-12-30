 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Surrounding States afraid that the kids will be banging lines of marijuana's and causing mass hysteria. Or something like that, I can't remember
29
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't worry, our new era has a phrase for when people express this concern: fark their feelings.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [pbs.twimg.com image 600x900]


It's farking tragic what happened to that girl. Marijuana is not a game, kids!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tax envy.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Legal marijuana sales in Illinois and Michigan may spark tension among Midwest states


maybe if they sparked, that tension would go away
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Beware the "cool" guys who just transferred from Illinois or the Upper Peninsula and are wise to the ways of the world, at least for 5th graders.  They can answer all your questions about drugs, sex and rock and roll.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I am gonna inject so many marijuanas on Wednesday...
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Peer pressure.  How does it work?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would you rather have people bringing in meth and fentanyl-laced heroin? If someone in your community is going to give up on life and decide to be high all the time would you really rather have them using hard drugs rather than blazing weed?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Surrounding states (according to NORML), going counter-clockwise:

Wisconsin
Possession
Any amount (first offense) Misdemeanor 6 months $ 1,000
Any amount (subsequent offense) Felony 3.5 years $ 10,000

Iowa:
Possession
Any amount (first offense) Misdemeanor 6 months$ 1,000
Any amount (second offense) Misdemeanor 1 year$ 1,875
Any amount (third offense) Misdemeanor 2 years$ 6,250

Missouri
Possession
Up to 10g (first offense) Misdemeanor None $ 500
Up to 10g (second offense) Misdemeanor 1 year $ 2,000
More than 10g - 35 g Misdemeanor 1 year $2,000
More than 35 g - 30 kg Felony 7 years $10,000
Possession of more than 35g, but less than 30kg, has often, historically, been charged as intent to distribute.

Kentucky
Possession
Less than 8 oz Misdemeanor 45 days $ 250

Indiana
Possession
Any amount Misdemeanor 180 days$ 1,000
Less than 30 g and prior drug offense Misdemeanor 1 year$ 5,000
30 g or more and prior drug offense Felony 6 months - 2 1/2 years $ 10,000
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
By KATHLEEN FOODY

she's on the wrong beat.  they should trade her for dave stoner doing restaurant reviews
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They're just worried that Illinoisans will be too high to drive to their states for fireworks and cheap smokes.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow, "tension among midwest states". Sounds like they need to take a fistful of chill pills.

Also, Ohio can piss off with its concern. It has already proven enough interest in legalization to put that on the ballot, which then failed to pass because of blatant corruption written into the bill.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm living proof that weed kills.

I've died countless times from overdosing after injecting it into my eyeballs.

The bottom line is you should stick to safe and legal alcohol.  It's not like anyone has ever died from a few drinks.

/RIP me.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Funny thing about this list is that I would imagine Wisc would be the first among those states to legalize it, yet it has the harshest penalties.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

If any movie deserves a remake.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here in Wisconsin, the GOP is Terrified of weed crossing over from the demonrat hellhole known as Chicago.

Fortunately, they've hit upon the perfect response: randomly searching cars crossing over hoping to get some sweet fine dollars from anyone foolish enough to think Wisconsin will catch up with the times.
 
Nylter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary:
Missouri
Possession
Up to 10g (first offense) Misdemeanor None $ 500
Up to 10g (second offense) Misdemeanor 1 year $ 2,000
More than 10g - 35 g Misdemeanor 1 year $2,000
More than 35 g - 30 kg Felony 7 years $10,000
Possession of more than 35g, but less than 30kg, has often, historically, been charged as intent to distribute.

Cannibis in Missouri is more complicated than what you've listed, depending on location within Missouri. Also, medical cannibis regulations are still being worked out.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: I'm living proof that weed kills.

I've died countless times from overdosing after injecting it into my eyeballs.

The bottom line is you should stick to safe and legal alcohol.  It's not like anyone has ever died from a few drinks.

/RIP me.


Username checks out.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Here in Wisconsin, the GOP is Terrified of weed crossing over from the demonrat hellhole known as Chicago.

Fortunately, they've hit upon the perfect response: randomly searching cars crossing over hoping to get some sweet fine dollars from anyone foolish enough to think Wisconsin will catch up with the times.


Time to map out the routes used for the oleo runs.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
About half a century ago, before fireworks size restrictions, Toledo was where Michiganders drove to buy genuine M80s  and cherry bombs and stuff.  Now it comes back on them
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't worry neighboring states.  Illinois will screw this up so bad that it won't be worth the trip to drive to here.  Your residents will stick with their local black market dealer.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Don't worry neighboring states.  Illinois will screw this up so bad that it won't be worth the trip to drive to here.  Your residents will stick with their local black market dealer.


Not when it goes retail.

CO proved that out, pretty quick!
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So then farking legalize it in your state too, assholes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's important to remember that substance prohibition is not a normal state of affairs - it's an experiment less than 120 years old.
It has been a series of spectacular failures, the most spectacular being the attempt to prohibit alcohol - but it has been a failure across the board.
Can we just quit pretending that it is a plausible solution, and get on with other things?
I don't think human society has excess wealth and energy to waste right now.
 
Allegrita
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuffy: [bing.com image 396x296]
If any movie deserves a remake.


Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical

https://www.amazon.com/Reefer-Madness​-​Musical-Kristen-Bell/dp/B01HFKWKHI/ref​=sr_1_2?crid=3SYE3E9SE0H59&keywords=re​efer+madness+the+musical&qid=157772875​7&s=movies-tv&sprefix=reefer%2Caps%2C2​02&sr=1-2
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone please get me my fainting couch!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nebraska and Oklahoma sued Colorado over legal MJ because of their increased law enforcement costs.  They were rejected in the effort, but took it far enough SCOTUS had a look and declined to hear it.  So IL and MI, you're welcome our efforts here in CO made it so your whiny neighbors won't stand a chance if they try to do the same.
 
