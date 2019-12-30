 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Careless driver crashes into mausoleum. This is not a fortune cookie   (wfla.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Cemetery, 59-year-old Sandra Smith, Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Oldsmobile Cutlass, Oldsmobile, Oldsmobile Alero, Oldsmobile 442, Pinellas County, Florida  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2019 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one screamed when he crashed into the mausoleum but there was a careless whisper.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: No one screamed when he crashed into the mausoleum but there was a careless whisper.


She, not he
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father and grandparents are buried in that cemetery. CSB
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fat boy: Walker: No one screamed when he crashed into the mausoleum but there was a careless whisper.

She, not he


Who reads articles?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Thousands of dead found at scene"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Careless?  Are you sure he wasn't dying to get in?
 
PopeyesTattoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least she used an appropriate car
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did it scream Allah Akbar right before impact?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She thought it was a place for ribs. She heard they were dirt cheap.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Her passenger, 63-year-old Betty Strickland, was taken to Bayfront Medical Center with critical injuries."

Okay, I'd like to know how fast she was going to cause those kinds of injuries. I mean damn. It's a cemetery, not the autobahn.
 
blondambition
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
did they hit the secret room? and what of maggie evans? what??
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bodies everywhere.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report