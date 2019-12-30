 Skip to content
India's new Human Milk Bank is being challenged by religious groups before it's even opened
34
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But I don't want to be milked"
"Too bad!"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the milk of human kindness has no place here!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milk. For humans.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to grind them up and boil them like soy milk?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Bangladeshis would challenge an Indian breast milk bank in their country.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

you didn't read the article.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think my dream job would be to be a teller at a human milk bank.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Islam we believe that breastfeeding creates kinship, e.g. a male and female who breasted from the same woman are considered brother and sister.

I fully expect science in the near future to explain how our genetic structure changes from breastmilk.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memeworld.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prospects look murky, with protein and lactose....
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a human milk bank might look like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As a kinky pagan, I just like sucking nips, milk or not.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As William Pitt the Elder put it : "Every time I hear the word 'religion', I reach for my Luger".
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love FARK - I skim the headlines, keeping abreast of the latest news, and I'm never disappointed.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It does, in that most of your genetic material is in your gut biom and your mother's milk is a significant contributor to your gut biom.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Udderly ridiculous.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Um... I'm an ignostic, but I holla for areola, as well. Does that make me pagan?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

I keep hearing Steven Siegal saying "...and you can take that to the bank..." & grimacing in horror.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The article I read solely concerned Bangladesh. Bangladesh is not India.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
callmeox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Am I really the first?

The shiat I do for you people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My sister-in-law had her sixth daughter at age 40-something.  She was pumping and refrigerating it in repurposed glass jars.  Her husband is a merchant marine captain.  Senior dude, gets any assignment he wants.  He takes tug and barge duties to stay close to home, three days on duty, four days off.  Cushy (comparatively) and great pay.  Fantastic pay.

So he heads off to his three day shift one morning and, as is his habit, packs up some half and half for his coffee.

Using a repurposed glass jar.   You see where this is going...

So he gets to his cabin and unpacks and realizes he grabbed the wrong jar from home.  He drinks his coffee black and keeps the jar of breast milk in the galley fridge.  You see where this is going...

Inevitably, the level of liquid in the glass jar in the shared fridge slowly decreases over three days.  He's not happy.  That stuff is his, and it came out of his wife's tits.  By the end of the shift, he calls his crew of 21 sailors on deck and lines them up.

Twenty-one merchant marines lined up on deck.  Old school alphas.   Big, burly tough guys who take no shiat.  Bikers and linebackers have second thoughts about confronting these sailors.  He calls them to attention.

"OK, I have a question for all of you, and I need you to answer honestly.  This may seem petty, but it is a serious matter.

"WHO HAS BEEN STEALING MY WIFE'S BREAST MILK FROM THE GALLEY FRIDGE AND PUTTING IT IN THEIR COFFEE?"

Twenty sailors are on deck, looking at each other quizzically and beginning to crack jokes.  "WTF?"  "What is he talking about" "LOL breast milk!"

One sailor turns a pale shade of green and faints right there on the spot.

/csb
//one of my favorites
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

So shouldn't you want everyone to go find a boob and  drain it so that we're all brothers and sisters?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dictionary.comView Full Size
 
Doktor Merkwrdiglieben
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I've seen heard of those videos.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
farking fundamentalists (of every religion).
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The caste system will last for another hundred years.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

May I please have mine in a milkshake or maybe a nice creme brulee?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It was really interesting and not what I expected at all.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The people who funnied this don't understand anything about cultures/science, and/or didnt read tfa. That's a shame.
 
Report