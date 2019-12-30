 Skip to content
(Coconuts)   Pro-Tip: If you're going to do a snatch-and-grab from the back of a motorcycle, best not to be facing oncoming traffic   (coconuts.co) divider line
    Crime, Death, Kuala Lumpur, attempted snatch-theft, 44-year-old victim, suspected thief  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I did nothing. The pavement was his enemy
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No sympathy whatsoever.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Newton's laws are a biatch
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Snatch-theft?  I hear when you're a star they just let you do it. You can do anything.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It reads like the guy who had his necklace stolen hit the bike?

'As he sped away, he faced on-coming traffic, with the victim giving chase behind him and subsequently crashing his vehicle into the suspect.'

Don't start no shiat, there won't be no shiat...
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Roadrash.gif
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An attempted snatch-theft ended in tragedy

I'm going to have to disagree.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: An attempted snatch-theft ended in tragedy

I'm going to have to disagree.


Cheers!
 
LewDux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Crazy Stunt Bollywood Movie
Youtube LPm981_26n0
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It would seem that the theif left an impact on his victim...
 
Shatners Agent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Inertia... how does it work?!
 
LewDux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Death for stealing? 5 years in Bagne of Toulon should be enough
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If only he'd learned to grab a snatch instead, he'd be president by now.

/drink?
 
Report