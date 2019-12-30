 Skip to content
(Reuters)   You know that thing where millennials are pulling out of the rat race to live more simply? It's happening in China too   (reuters.com) divider line
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that was a thing among American millennials.

I had read that as they have kids they are moving out of the city core into the suburbs though, but to have more space.

More space means room for more stuff, like the big truck and SUV they now need when they could rely on public transportation a bit more before. The lawnmower and all the garden tools you now need if you don't want to hire a landscaping service to tend to your yard. Stuff like a patio set and a big grill and outdoor games to entertain with now that you have a lot more space to work with.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In 1970, my husband and I moved out to a farm in the middle of bumfuk Tennessee. Total back to the Earth, get away from The Man. Cows, chickens, well water, wood stoves, the hole shebang. It was nice, and a great way to raise kids, but damn it was hard work and it got old. After five or six years I got tired of it and we moved back into town. I remember walking in and turning on the thermostat, and thinking that I'd never have to chop another piece of wood again. Good experience, and I'm quite sure there's a lot of millennials who want to do the same thing. More power to them. It's a hard life.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"After graduating from college, I lived a very mainstream life," the 30-year-old former software developer said. "I dated, got married, and found a job."
But Yang realized he wanted something different, so he ditched his career in Suzhou, west of Shanghai, and found a new life in an isolated community centered around sustainability and organic farming.

So he's not running any more?
 
ar393
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I left NYC after 14 years (17-31). I grew up in the burbs of the city too. now I live in a podunk town of 430 people in central VT.

I make less than 15% of what I used to make, which really sucks. So I live kinda paycheck to paycheck now....but I am a lot less angry and stressed out. also, I have a 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 4 acres instead of renting a tiny apartment.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Just curious....what part of TN did you move to? (besides bumfuk)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

So he's not running any more?


Get back to her roots.
While keeping her blonde hair.
 
RoxnSox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well at least they're not wasting their time.
The Specials - Rat Race (Official Music Video)
Youtube AmkMEoVb6rA
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Just down the road from "you shore do got a purdy mouth."
 
Report