 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Why are so many Californians unhappy?   (sfgate.com) divider line
41
    More: Interesting, California, Unemployment, recent interview, San Francisco Bay Area, paying jobs, SAN FRANCISCO, Household income in the United States, high rent  
•       •       •

736 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2019 at 12:20 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because there are so many Californians.
On the road.
Competing for housing.
Using up all the water.
et.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well judging by the news, they're either on fire, in a drought, in an earthquake, or in a mudslide most of the time. On the plus side: legal weed.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I blame Trump
 
great_tigers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Because they live in a liberal hell hole?
 
Think 4D
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's the victim of its own success.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Because they haven't let Jesus into their heart.
 
docilej
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
....they keep stepping into poo?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I left after 40 years and could not be happier.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Well judging by the news, they're either on fire, in a drought, in an earthquake, or in a mudslide most of the time. On the plus side: legal weed.


They have four seasons:
1. Fire season
2. Mudslide season
3. Earthquake season
4. Summer
 
LaChanz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because happiness was found by the state of California to cause cancer.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
California is beautiful.  The beaches are wonderful. But I couldn't afford to comfortably live there. That doesn't include the hoops I'd have to jump to get my license just to apply for a job there. California strikes me as a difficult place to live and work.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

docilej: ....they keep stepping into poo?


The dogs have to careful not to step in human poop?
 
Pinner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
5th largest economy in the world.
It is its own country. Quit equating it to other states like Indiana or Colorado.
People are free to leave if they can't make it there.

On that note, when will other states offer incentives for California refugees?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA..

"She crisscrossed her downtown district talking about her plans to stimulate housing construction, improve public transit and deal with the litter of "needles and poop" that have become a common sight on the city's sidewalks."

Isn't that kind of enough?

Parts of Philly are a crap hole, but I can STAY OUT of Kensington if I want.

Even with nice weather, I couldn't imagine wanting to live in California.  It's almost like a warm New Jersey...
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: California is beautiful.  The beaches are wonderful. But I couldn't afford to comfortably live there. That doesn't include the hoops I'd have to jump to get my license just to apply for a job there. California strikes me as a difficult place to live and work.


Sounds like Hawaii
 
Xythero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All the leaves are brown (from drought)
And the sky is grey (from wildfire ash)
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because midwestern, east coast, and Texan assholes keep moving here, and they're trying to turn it into the suburban shiatholes they left.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: 4seasons85!: California is beautiful.  The beaches are wonderful. But I couldn't afford to comfortably live there. That doesn't include the hoops I'd have to jump to get my license just to apply for a job there. California strikes me as a difficult place to live and work.

Sounds like Hawaii


Actually you have a point. It does.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They just want you to think they're unhappy.

Probably don't even have earthquakes, fires or mudslides.  Just fake all that to keep everyone else away.

"Oh you don't want to come out here.  No jerbs.  Housing...   oh noes!  Earthquakes!!!!!!   I think, I think I'm being buried alive!  No!  Don't look for me!  Stay away from California!"
 
Gleeman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Probably something to do with spending 2/3 of your income on rent/housing?
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A friend recently bailed out of the Sacramento area and went to Boise. Said he should have done it years ago.
I think his stress level dropped by half.
He'll fit in up there, since he's pretty conservative anyway.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The existential crisis that your entire existence is dedicated to a lifestyle that keeps you subservient instead of self determined will do that to you.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a mystery.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: FTFA..

"She crisscrossed her downtown district talking about her plans to stimulate housing construction, improve public transit and deal with the litter of "needles and poop" that have become a common sight on the city's sidewalks."

Isn't that kind of enough?

Parts of Philly are a crap hole, but I can STAY OUT of Kensington if I want.

Even with nice weather, I couldn't imagine wanting to live in California.  It's almost like a warm New Jersey...


You do know that there are other parts of California besides the big cities? It's a beautiful state for hiking and such like.
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Restaurants and other businesses are hiring fewer workers than they might because they cannot find enough people who can afford local housing costs. It's also an issue for giant technology companies like Apple, Google and Facebook, which have pledged a total of $4.5 billion to build subsidized housing."

Here's my question: These corporations and other businesses knew that housing was tight when they moved in. They knew that the biggest reasons why they would not find the people they needed was because of high housing prices. Why did they not seek to address this issue back during the first big tech boom of the 1990s, when housing prices were lower?

I can see this with one of my past employers in the southern part of the state. Their website lists page upon page or engineering jobs that go unfilled, and they scratch their corporate heads and wonder why. They are even giving signing bonuses and starting some of these positions at six figures right out of college... but when median housing prices are in the $590K range, even a 6 figure paycheck won't cover it and they look elsewhere.

Thing is the owner of the company (started it with his two brothers now dead) put it there because he liked the area and lived about a mile away... at a time when that median home price was in the $250K range. Of course it didn't and doesn't matter to him anyway, as he has a net worth in the hundreds of millions now...

Not saying that they should pick some backwards-assed red state to plunk down a facility, but there's a lot of California they could use instead, with good colleges and universities to get the people they need from. Not every company needs to be on the beach with a view, and considering where and how their future employees might live would be good practice when choosing a location. Just because you (company owner) can live there because of all that venture capital money does not mean your employees can.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A few things here.

1. SF isn't California. If the author wants to paint the whole state with the brush of one city then things are going to look very skewed.

2. With that said, many things are bad here despite the successes the economy, which is only truly reflected in a small portion of industry.

3. Our state government appears to be trying to out do itself in a race to convince any business that is not tech/biotech to leave the state for better offers.

4. Cost of living is batshiat crazy high here. A loaf of bread that isn't mostly sawdust is $7, gas is almost back to $5/gal again and tiny houses in suburban areas rent for $3500/month.
I think we rival Hawaii and Alaska for cost of living.

5. Everyone wants to live in either the SF bay area or LA because that's where the jobs are. But for all the new housing they are building, there are no new roads to support that steady population growth. My 13 mile commute takes me 45-60 minutes twice a day, on good days.
I have co-workers who commute 75+ miles one way to get here because rent in the central valley is less than half of bay area.

These aren't new problems and they aren't only in CA. Any state with a large metro area has these issues to some degree, adjusted for population.

I've worked and paid taxes and into social security since 1986, I own my home and despite all that, I will not be able to afford to retire here. But I can rent out my house and live fine in nearly any other state, and very comfortably in almost anywhere else in the world.

My advice, stay out or move out.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After dealing with Californian transplants. I can say California's largest problem is Californians.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Because they live in a liberal hell hole?


FTA:

"What's happening in California right now is a warning shot to the rest of the country," said Jim Newton, a journalist, historian and lecturer on public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. "It's a warning about income inequality and suburban sprawl, and how those intersect with quality of life and climate change."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: FTFA..

"She crisscrossed her downtown district talking about her plans to stimulate housing construction, improve public transit and deal with the litter of "needles and poop" that have become a common sight on the city's sidewalks."

Isn't that kind of enough?

Parts of Philly are a crap hole, but I can STAY OUT of Kensington if I want.

Even with nice weather, I couldn't imagine wanting to live in California.  It's almost like a warm New Jersey...


Is a Warm New Jersey anything like a Cleveland Steamer?
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I actually like CA.  I've gotten a few letters from my councilman about the ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life in L.A. including housing and expanding relief for middle-class renters at the state level.  In other words, there are people who want to fix our problems.  So I'm pretty happy about that.

/I tend to be a glass-half-full kind of person.
 
tmyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As is the case in many other places, people cannot comfortably afford to live where they work.  It applies to virtually all but the absolute highest income levels.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Cdr.Murdock: FTFA..

"She crisscrossed her downtown district talking about her plans to stimulate housing construction, improve public transit and deal with the litter of "needles and poop" that have become a common sight on the city's sidewalks."

Isn't that kind of enough?

Parts of Philly are a crap hole, but I can STAY OUT of Kensington if I want.

Even with nice weather, I couldn't imagine wanting to live in California.  It's almost like a warm New Jersey...

Is a Warm New Jersey anything like a Cleveland Steamer?


No, but it smells very similar.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BeautifulOnes: I actually like CA.  I've gotten a few letters from my councilman about the ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life in L.A. including housing and expanding relief for middle-class renters at the state level.  In other words, there are people who want to fix our problems.  So I'm pretty happy about that.

/I tend to be a glass-half-full kind of person.


Because we're in LA. Articles like this take a magnifying glass to San Francisco and pretend like the whole state is the same way. Granted we still have a horrifying housing problem.
 
Bigsack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lived in Westwood while my wife got her PhD at UCLA. Beautiful place and my favorite place I ever lived. This was years ago though, so I'm sure it's changed a lot
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it because they pay $3000 a month to live in a place the size of a large closet?
 
tmyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Cdr.Murdock: FTFA..

"She crisscrossed her downtown district talking about her plans to stimulate housing construction, improve public transit and deal with the litter of "needles and poop" that have become a common sight on the city's sidewalks."

Isn't that kind of enough?

Parts of Philly are a crap hole, but I can STAY OUT of Kensington if I want.

Even with nice weather, I couldn't imagine wanting to live in California.  It's almost like a warm New Jersey...

Is a Warm New Jersey anything like a Cleveland Steamer?


^ Nothing else I read today will be as amusing as this comment.
 
flondrix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pinner: 5th largest economy in the world.
It is its own country. Quit equating it to other states like Indiana or Colorado.
People are free to leave if they can't make it there.

On that note, when will why should other states offer incentives for California refugees?


FTFY.
 
manhole
‘’ 1 minute ago  

h2ogate: Because there are so many Californians.
On the road.
Competing for housing.
Using up all the water.
et.


Using up all of the "c"s too.
 
AlanMooresBeard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pinner: 5th largest economy in the world.
It is its own country. Quit equating it to other states like Indiana or Colorado.
People are free to leave if they can't make it there.

On that note, when will other states offer incentives for California refugees?


I live in Colorado and we get an ass ton of Californians moving here. Its one of the reasons why Colorado is now purple. For way too long we've been a solid red state.

Most people just think Colorado is just snow. Our winters are dry with light fluffy snow for the most part but we are still an arid climate so we don't get a lot unless you are up in the mountains. But summers are mild too.

The incentive offered is "its not living in California".
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report