(The New York Times)   California's new data privacy law is due to go into effect and one thing is clear: lawyers will win. Oh will they win   (nytimes.com) divider line
30
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Being it was most likely written by lawyers, it will benefit them the most.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By contrast, Indeed, a job search engine that shares users' résumés and other information, posted a notice saying that people seeking to opt out "will be asked to delete their account."

Because otherwise the lawyers would sue job sites for exposing resumes.

If they are going to be evil, Google can turn off all services to non-paying users who click the "do not share" button.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: By contrast, Indeed, a job search engine that shares users' résumés and other information, posted a notice saying that people seeking to opt out "will be asked to delete their account."

Because otherwise the lawyers would sue job sites for exposing resumes.

If they are going to be evil, Google can turn off all services to non-paying users who click the "do not share" button.


I think they already do something along those lines because my searches do not work anywhere as well as they used to
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: By contrast, Indeed, a job search engine that shares users' résumés and other information, posted a notice saying that people seeking to opt out "will be asked to delete their account."

Because otherwise the lawyers would sue job sites for exposing resumes.

If they are going to be evil, Google can turn off all services to non-paying users who click the "do not share" button.


That would be capitalism - wrong state.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.


Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does fark still have that feature were it blocks your social security number? Hmm.

XXX-XX-XXXX
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyers are the sneakiest of the ones who manipulate government and the law. None of their influence is so overt as, say, the oil industry, and yet they've carved out an extremely profitable industry in terms of civil suits.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those who think companies will disclose what data they mine and what they do with it don't understand the powerful value of data-mining.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.


Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Lawyers are the sneakiest of the ones who manipulate government and the law. None of their influence is so overt as, say, the oil industry, and yet they've carved out an extremely profitable industry in terms of civil suits.


I don't know why people dislike lawyers.

lawyers  only taking advantage of things you've already decided to do in a manner that leaves you open to litigation.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.

Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P


Your big words change nothing, because concepts and inanimate objects do not possess a mind and cannot have desires.  Like I said, unless Mouser has a dog named Information, his post is meaningless.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Does fark still have that feature were it blocks your social security number? Hmm.

XXX-XX-XXXX


Aok.
Now test the Mother's Maiden Name filter.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: Kit Fister: rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.

Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P

Your big words change nothing, because concepts and inanimate objects do not possess a mind and cannot have desires.  Like I said, unless Mouser has a dog named Information, his post is meaningless.


sorry, it was meant to be sarcasm/tongue-in-cheek.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: Kit Fister: rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.

Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P

Your big words change nothing, because concepts and inanimate objects do not possess a mind and cannot have desires.  Like I said, unless Mouser has a dog named Information, his post is meaningless.


A corporation can want things, yet it is, by your definition, not real.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Subtonic: Does fark still have that feature were it blocks your social security number? Hmm.

XXX-XX-XXXX

Aok.
Now test the Mother's Maiden Name filter.


Alexander Yourmomsawhore Trebek.

Hmmm, cool, shows up as all Xs to me.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: rebelyell2006: Kit Fister: rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.

Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P

Your big words change nothing, because concepts and inanimate objects do not possess a mind and cannot have desires.  Like I said, unless Mouser has a dog named Information, his post is meaningless.

A corporation can want things, yet it is, by your definition, not real.


A corporation has a corporate headquarters that can receive subpoenas, which makes it real.  How do you subpoena an abstract concept?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: A corporation can want things, yet it is, by your definition, not real.


Err, no. A corporation itself cannot want anything precisely because it is not a living entity.

The leadership/corporation's body of workers can agree on things they would like for the company, or indicate desires on behalf of the corporation as a collective of people, but the corporation itself cannot want, or do, anything.

Same problem as any inanimate object or concept: It can but exist. It cannot want things, do things, etc. on its own.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Create your free account or log in to continue reading.

Aagh! I've lost my ability to read! My DNA sample is in the mail, honest!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: A corporation has a corporate headquarters that can receive subpoenas, which makes it real. How do you subpoena an abstract concept?


<bad joke> You don't, you just preemptively charge it with a crime and confiscate it, then make it try and prove its innocence.</bad joke>
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Kit Fister: rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.

Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P

Your big words change nothing, because concepts and inanimate objects do not possess a mind and cannot have desires.  Like I said, unless Mouser has a dog named Information, his post is meaningless.


Your willful ignorance doesn't make describing the behavior of concepts invalid.

"Water seeks the lowest possible level." is a true statement, despite the fact that water is not a sapient being.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: rebelyell2006: Kit Fister: rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.

Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P

Your big words change nothing, because concepts and inanimate objects do not possess a mind and cannot have desires.  Like I said, unless Mouser has a dog named Information, his post is meaningless.

Your willful ignorance doesn't make describing the behavior of concepts invalid.

"Water seeks the lowest possible level." is a true statement, despite the fact that water is not a sapient being.


Now you're twisting the argument to fit something that is a statement of fact about a physical object, and not about an abstract concept like "information" as a thing.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is there a way to see whatever is being digitally told and sold about you behind your back and by whom, and who bought the information?   Not just credit checks , the internet stuff, like what we click, what we buy, where we participate, etc.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: rebelyell2006: Kit Fister: rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.

Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P

Your big words change nothing, because concepts and inanimate objects do not possess a mind and cannot have desires.  Like I said, unless Mouser has a dog named Information, his post is meaningless.

Your willful ignorance doesn't make describing the behavior of concepts invalid.

"Water seeks the lowest possible level." is a true statement, despite the fact that water is not a sapient being.


Water does not have the will to seek anything.  The forces of gravity exert physical pressure causing it to flow downwards.

Plus, water is a physical commodity, not an abstract concept.
 
mononymous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.


Stop anthropomorphizing Information.  It hates that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Is there a way to see whatever is being digitally told and sold about you behind your back and by whom, and who bought the information?   Not just credit checks , the internet stuff, like what we click, what we buy, where we participate, etc.


Nope, not without spending lots of money.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: "Water seeks the lowest possible level." is a true statement, despite the fact that water is not a sapient being.


water is not a sapient being


as far as we know. Nevermind, I'm sure it is assumed and thus never scientifically investigated.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Carousel Beast: rebelyell2006: Kit Fister: rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.

Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P

Your big words change nothing, because concepts and inanimate objects do not possess a mind and cannot have desires.  Like I said, unless Mouser has a dog named Information, his post is meaningless.

Your willful ignorance doesn't make describing the behavior of concepts invalid.

"Water seeks the lowest possible level." is a true statement, despite the fact that water is not a sapient being.

Water does not have the will to seek anything.  The forces of gravity exert physical pressure causing it to flow downwards.

Plus, water is a physical commodity, not an abstract concept.


This has turned into one of those dorm-room philosophy sessions. I blame marijuana legalization.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Dangerous_sociopath: rebelyell2006: Kit Fister: rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.

Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P

Your big words change nothing, because concepts and inanimate objects do not possess a mind and cannot have desires.  Like I said, unless Mouser has a dog named Information, his post is meaningless.

A corporation can want things, yet it is, by your definition, not real.

A corporation has a corporate headquarters that can receive subpoenas, which makes it real.  How do you subpoena an abstract concept?


Information is listed as something to produce on subpoenas and warrants all the time.

Browser history, purchase history, call history, etc etc.

When I write a statement to police... I am providing information based upon what I observed.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jjorsett: rebelyell2006: Carousel Beast: rebelyell2006: Kit Fister: rebelyell2006: Mouser: Information Wants to be Free.

That includes information about you.

Did you name your dog "Information"?  Because information is a concept, not a living being.

Ahhem. Information is a fundamental component of the universe. Information, as it exists in a quantum sense, collapses probability into reality.  Without finite properties, nothing technically exists. :P

Your big words change nothing, because concepts and inanimate objects do not possess a mind and cannot have desires.  Like I said, unless Mouser has a dog named Information, his post is meaningless.

Your willful ignorance doesn't make describing the behavior of concepts invalid.

"Water seeks the lowest possible level." is a true statement, despite the fact that water is not a sapient being.

Water does not have the will to seek anything.  The forces of gravity exert physical pressure causing it to flow downwards.

Plus, water is a physical commodity, not an abstract concept.

This has turned into one of those dorm-room philosophy sessions. I blame marijuana legalization.


Why does the square button on the game controller make your character spin in a circle?
 
Report