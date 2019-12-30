 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sydney Morning Herald)   Holland initiates global marketing effort to have foreigners call it the Netherlands and not Holland. Clog-footed spokesman of Dutch tourism: "It is a little strange to promote only a small part of the Netherlands abroad, that is, only Holland"   (smh.com.au) divider line
46
    More: Strange, Netherlands, The Hague, Holland, Netherlands Board of Tourism, part of an update of the country, Haarlem, Foreign Ministry, Amsterdam  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2019 at 4:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An unnamed spokesman for the Foreign Ministry told news agency EFE: "It is a little strange to promote only a small part of the Netherlands abroad, that is, only Holland."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would help if we understood what the word "nether" means in this context.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holland vs the Netherlands
Youtube eE_IUPInEuc
 
lodestarrunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah. Calling the Netherlands Holland is like calling the whole US Texas.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part is Swamp Germans?

I keed, I keed.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Old Zealand"
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thee Netherlands will be next

Like Thee Ohio State University
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll call them whatever they want. No skin off my back. It doesn't change who they are on the inside.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: It would help if we understood what the word "nether" means in this context.


In French is Pays-Bas which can be translated "low countries", so I'm guessing nether might mean low.
 
fernt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh oh, sounds like somebody's in dutch.
 
Sophont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: It would help if we understood what the word "nether" means in this context.


It's like how Florida is America's wang.
The Netherlands is Europe's vagina.
 
jdbob [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dennis_Moore: "Old Zealand"


Petty sure "Old Zealand" is the Danish island that has Copenhagen on it.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't heard anyone call it Holland in a decade. 'Bunch of weird Dutchie bastards' yes, Holland no.
 
hogans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Fellow Americans - Trailer
Youtube B8NNXi4-yxQ
 
Brockalisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sophont: chewd: It would help if we understood what the word "nether" means in this context.

It's like how Florida is America's wang.
The Netherlands is Europe's vagina.


That would be nethermouth.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm, I should visit before global warming makes it all wet. Might be more interesting after though.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Dutch people want folks to stop calling their country Holland, then maybe they should make an official request to the US state department that the United States recognize the Dutch as Netherlanders who speak Netherlandish.
 
snowjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kaylee "Nethers"
Youtube dHFuzbeTPew
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was maybe the 90s last time I heard it called Holland. Hell, I grew up calling it that, but its been so long I don't even subconsciously think of it when I hear "Netherlands".

When I hear or read "Holland" now I think of the name of a hockey team's general manager.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leslie Nielsen fighting Dutch windmills miller light
Youtube xLY2MGiwh1U
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Holland is okay, but Hammond is still the best Spider-Man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Netherregins. Who would go there?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

talkertopc: chewd: It would help if we understood what the word "nether" means in this context.

In French is Pays-Bas which can be translated "low countries", so I'm guessing nether might mean low.


BeNeLux in general is known as the Low Countries in English, too.
 
LewDux
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1999 dutchtone red light
Youtube HNnTQqBA7Fc
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Holland initiates..."
Subby seems to be sabotaging.
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Deidre Holland
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'll call them whatever they want. No skin off my back. It doesn't change who they are on the inside.


Ah, so you have been to the red light district.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jdbob: Dennis_Moore: "Old Zealand"

Petty sure "Old Zealand" is the Danish island that has Copenhagen on it.


New Zealand is named after the Zeeland province of NL, though.

/And, while the Dutch province's name is as simple as being from "sea land", the Danish island's name is apparently a bit more complicated.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Next up: Independence for Frisia.
 
LewDux
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSbay​s​AnMeI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llvn2​-​vrcbc
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's also unfair to assume that all of it is land per se.

How about the more generic "region"?
 
LewDux
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They need snappy name for this campaign. "Holland Drive"?
 
LewDux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

RIP Holland
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LewDux: They need snappy name for this campaign. "Holland Drive"?


The campaign needs to be kept on course at all times... I suggest "Dutch Rudder".
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
static.spin.comView Full Size

Inconsolable
 
brizzle365
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can still call it Nerderland?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Next up: Independence for Frisia.


Lookey here everyone. Putin is doing his best to destroy another country!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I always thought "The Netherlands" meant Australia cause they're down under.... but let it pass
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Will they change the name of the city in Michigan too?
 
LeroyB
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Holland, Michigan looks around and asks "Wait, does that mean we have change our name too?"

// I took flight lessons at West Michigan Regional Airport (BIV) back when it was called Tulip City Airport (C19)
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Will they change the name of the city in Michigan too?


Detroit? Why would they?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Will they change the name of the city in Michigan too?


Zeeland?
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My great-grandies were from the Nethers.

NEVER call Grandma "dutch" because it sounds like "deutsch" ("German") which was not a good thing if you came here to avoid the Nazis. She was Hollenz or something like that. They both sounded like they had a mouthful of marbles, so it's hard to know for sure what they were saying.

Except for the VeHATEdefakkingChermanz!! part. That was obvious.

And neither of them were from Holland - she was a city girl from Utrecht, he was a farmboy from Friesland. I think Journey wrote a song about them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Then who are the Dutch?
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report