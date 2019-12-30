 Skip to content
(NBC News) Your dog doesn't need to be gluten free. In fact, that may kill it (nbcnews.com)
    PSA, Cardiology, Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy, Pet, Heart failure, Amino acid, beloved dog, Myocarditis  
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You may want to read the article a bit closer and turn on your brain.

Also, grains in dog food have a few issues on their own; 1) allergic reactions, 2) decreased kidney function. Many dogs get non-stop ear infections from having rice and/or corn in their food, and corn is a frequent source of canine allergies. If you have a dog that licks its paws until they bleed, a common culprit is consumption of corn.

Then there is the long-term effects on their kidneys. Short version is kidney failure that shortens their life by years. Just because a dog CAN eat grains doesn't mean they SHOULD on a regular basis.

Skip the grains and give your pooch a taurine supplement - it's cheap.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With our new puppy our vet strongly recommended against grain free food. I was surprised to find it difficult locate dog food that wasn't grain free. Stupid health fads.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordZorch: You may want to read the article a bit closer and turn on your brain.

Also, grains in dog food have a few issues on their own; 1) allergic reactions, 2) decreased kidney function. Many dogs get non-stop ear infections from having rice and/or corn in their food, and corn is a frequent source of canine allergies. If you have a dog that licks its paws until they bleed, a common culprit is consumption of corn.

Then there is the long-term effects on their kidneys. Short version is kidney failure that shortens their life by years. Just because a dog CAN eat grains doesn't mean they SHOULD on a regular basis.

Skip the grains and give your pooch a taurine supplement - it's cheap.


Umm, I did read the article and it indicated that "grain free" doesn't mean healthier, especially considering what they're replacing the grains with (legumes, potatoes, etc.).

Dogs are carnivores and meat is expensive. A lot of dogfood contains cheaper filler ingredients, but they may not be good for Fido. I'm not suggesting every dog has to be on a raw food diet, but that pricey grain free food may not be any healthier than food with grains.
 
LamOtter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those wolves and foxes eating a grain-free diet in the wild are dying from heart problems, too, right? Right?

Feed your dog cheap canned fish and stay away from processed dog food, whether the filler is corn, wheat, or lentils.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Dogs are carnivores and meat is expensive


Dogs are NOT carnivores, they are Omnivores and should be fed accordingly.

Please stop getting medical advice from Facebook!

https://web-dvm.net/dogs-are-omnivore​s​-and-should-be-fed-as-such/
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LamOtter: All those wolves and foxes eating a grain-free diet in the wild are dying from heart problems, too, right? Right?

Feed your dog cheap canned fish and stay away from processed dog food, whether the filler is corn, wheat, or lentils.


I am having one of those roller coaster / horror movie curiosities right now about what a pure canned fish diet will do to a dog fart.
 
LamOtter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: LamOtter: All those wolves and foxes eating a grain-free diet in the wild are dying from heart problems, too, right? Right?

Feed your dog cheap canned fish and stay away from processed dog food, whether the filler is corn, wheat, or lentils.

I am having one of those roller coaster / horror movie curiosities right now about what a pure canned fish diet will do to a dog fart.


If you want disgusting dog farts, by all means, keep feeding your dog stuff they would never eat in the wild and are not equipped to digest (corn, wheat, lentils, etc...)
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I ask for extra gluten. And extra MSG.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LamOtter: All those wolves and foxes eating a grain-free diet in the wild are dying from heart problems, too, right? Right?


Both humans and dogs have evolved noticeably in the last 10K years to adapt to a farming lifestyle. For example, carbs taste much better to modern humans than they did to humans who lived just 10K years ago.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LamOtter: McGrits: LamOtter: All those wolves and foxes eating a grain-free diet in the wild are dying from heart problems, too, right? Right?

Feed your dog cheap canned fish and stay away from processed dog food, whether the filler is corn, wheat, or lentils.

I am having one of those roller coaster / horror movie curiosities right now about what a pure canned fish diet will do to a dog fart.

If you want disgusting dog farts, by all means, keep feeding your dog stuff they would never eat in the wild and are not equipped to digest (corn, wheat, lentils, etc...)



1. dogs never existed 'in the wild' the only wild dogs in existence were domesticated dogs that were released and went feral and have bred in the wild.

2. Dog 'in the wild' expend a crazy amount of calories while hunting and avoiding predators, a typical pet dog does not and would become obese eating like a dog in the wild.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LamOtter: All those wolves and foxes eating a grain-free diet in the wild are dying from heart problems, too, right? Right?


Dogs were domesticated like 10,000 years ago. They're not wild and their dietary needs have changed and evolved along with them over hundreds or thousands of years.

Quit pretending your dog has the same dietary needs as a wild wolf or fox. They don't and haven't been for a very long time.
 
Goodgulf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What? Wet nose Wednesday already?
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dogs are not wolves. Dogs have been living with humans for thousands of generations. They're better adapted than wolves to what we, with our omnivorous diet, provide. That includes grains.

Additionally, if you read what the grain free foods have, it's not as though they're generally all-meat. Most of them include another cheap plant filler. Potato, peas, beet root, etc. It's just marketing, at best.

Anther sneaky food marketing trick: using breast meat (or equivalent) as your main ingredient. If you subscribe to the idea that dogs need to eat exactly like wolves, you want your dog's food to include skin, liver, intestines and their contents, bone. But some people find that stuff yucky so they pick foods that don't include nutrients from the whole prey animal.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Goodgulf: What? Wet nose Wednesday already?


The other regular: More Meatfeed Monday.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sigh. "We've secretly replaced evolutionary research and critical thinking with marketing monikers and engineered opinions - it's worked so well for human food, so let's watch what happens when that's applied to pet food!"

Acana, Zignature, Taste of the Wild, 4Health, Earthborn Holistic, Blue Buffalo, Nature's Domain, Fromm, Merrick, California Natural, Natural Balance, Orijen, Nature's Variety, NutriSource, Nutro, and Rachael Ray Nutrish are all bullshiatting you, playing on the marketing legerdemain already exploited in their targeted demographics.

The fun part is knowing that, even with a 78-page report of documented cases, folks are going to handwave this away as "mainstream dietary conservativism" or "Purina paranoia" or some such and keep buying this shiat - it's much more expensive than the cheap stuff, and it's marketed by friendly faces, so how could it be bad for my pooch, really?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, my cat keeps bringing in rats & bunnies, eating them from the head down and leaving either kidneys & intestines (in the case of rats & baby bunnies) or the entire ass-end (in the case of adult bunnies), so I don't think she's all that worried about whether the legume in her "Fark It, It's Just a Cat" brand dry kibble contains corn or peas as its chosen grain or legume.
 
Hollie Maea
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And you don't need to be gluten free either.  You don't have Crohn's Disease.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: whether the legume in her "Fark It, It's Just a Cat" brand dry kibble


FTFM
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x587]


Whoa.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hollie Maea: And you don't need to be gluten free either.  You don't have Crohn's Disease.


Exactly. Celiac disease affects a tiny slice of the population. But, when folks see someone getting something "special," they, too, want to be "special" or they get angry if they, too, can't have the "special" something. It's interesting to watch in primates, not so much in your own species, especially when the result is driving up the cost of basic foodstuffs for everyone.
 
intensive porpoises
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hollie Maea
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Celiac disease


Er, yeah...that's the one that you don't have.

Anyway, you don't need to eat gluten free.  You think you are gluten intolerant because you read an article that says that gluten makes you feel bloated and tired, and of course you feel bloated and tired.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Hollie Maea: And you don't need to be gluten free either.  You don't have Crohn's Disease.

Exactly. Celiac disease affects a tiny slice of the population. But, when folks see someone getting something "special," they, too, want to be "special" or they get angry if they, too, can't have the "special" something. It's interesting to watch in primates, not so much in your own species, especially when the result is driving up the cost of basic foodstuffs for everyone.


In clinical terms, 1% isn't "a tiny slice". It's common.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, do tell. How does that portion of the population availing themselves of food that doesn't make them sick in any way influence the supply of what anyone else consumes?
What's actually amazing to observe is the amount of butthurt provoked by clowns making assumptions about other people's motives in food purchases.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LordZorch: You may want to read the article a bit closer and turn on your brain.

Also, grains in dog food have a few issues on their own; 1) allergic reactions, 2) decreased kidney function. Many dogs get non-stop ear infections from having rice and/or corn in their food, and corn is a frequent source of canine allergies. If you have a dog that licks its paws until they bleed, a common culprit is consumption of corn.

Then there is the long-term effects on their kidneys. Short version is kidney failure that shortens their life by years. Just because a dog CAN eat grains doesn't mean they SHOULD on a regular basis.

Skip the grains and give your pooch a taurine supplement - it's cheap.


Did you notice the part where TFA said that not all dogs exhibiting the problem were found to be deficient in taurine and that other pathways may be involved?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I judge dog food by whatever produces the most easily managed dog poop.
My dog has yet to object.
 
