(AP News)   Police make their annual plea to people who don't have a firm grasp on the concept of gravity: do NOT shoot your guns up in the air on New Year's Eve (or anytime). Bullets don't just fly into space or vanish   (apnews.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow unavailable for comment.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 2004 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
said people struck by gunfire shot into the air are most likely to be hit in the head.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying if I shoot it up just right, i could catch it when it came down?  That would be pretty badass, especially on New Year's!
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image tag apparently still bingeing on leftover Christmas turkey and booze.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you talking about subby? America is full of Responsible Owners who would never do anything dangerous with their guns!
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're sorry, President Washington.   You cant shoot your musket in the air to celebrate creating America.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's skydiver season!
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though, if you technically shoot it exactly straight up it will fall at the normal rate of gravity and not kill you.  The problem is, there is a ton of factors that makes this extremely difficult to do.. so yea don;t be stupid
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity is just a theory.
 
McJaemes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkDawg: Though, if you technically shoot it exactly straight up it will fall at the normal rate of gravity and not kill you.  The problem is, there is a ton of factors that makes this extremely difficult to do.. so yea don;t be stupid


Wouldn't it have enough thrust to go however high a bullet goes, turn around, travel the same distance in the same amount of time, and end at the same velocity it started? Or does that only occur in a vacuum?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
zekeburger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: [imfdb.org image 600x255]


Shakes fist.....
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McJaemes: DarkDawg: Though, if you technically shoot it exactly straight up it will fall at the normal rate of gravity and not kill you.  The problem is, there is a ton of factors that makes this extremely difficult to do.. so yea don;t be stupid

Wouldn't it have enough thrust to go however high a bullet goes, turn around, travel the same distance in the same amount of time, and end at the same velocity it started? Or does that only occur in a vacuum?


Terminal velocity - based on aerodynamics and density/displacement/etc - is in effect due to atmosphere.     So yes, in a vacuum straight up/down would end and start at same velocity.  But with air resistance, you get a much lower max-obtainable speed from free fall vs. having 50k psi worth of gasses pushing it along the barrel.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are warnings that get repeated every year in places like Mexico, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Honduras, Iraq, the USA, the Philippines....

/our third world neighbours
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots...
Everyone knows you only shoot tracer rounds so they burn up in the air... duh..
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullets do disappear if their made of ice...like in that one movie
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hard to imagine that happening in a country where being armed to the teeth is encouraged and basic critical thinking is considered treasonous.

hard, but not impossible.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McJaemes: DarkDawg: Though, if you technically shoot it exactly straight up it will fall at the normal rate of gravity and not kill you.  The problem is, there is a ton of factors that makes this extremely difficult to do.. so yea don;t be stupid

Wouldn't it have enough thrust to go however high a bullet goes, turn around, travel the same distance in the same amount of time, and end at the same velocity it started? Or does that only occur in a vacuum?


Vacuum. If the shot is vertical enough, its speed will effectively drop to ~zero at the apex, and it will simply tumble back down, as opposed to a continuous / spinning motion with a more constant speed along a more parabolic trajectory.

Still not fantastic to have land on you, but a hell of a lot more forgiving.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

I still have the hollow point that I found New Years Day 2000 on the cement floor of my enclosed porch.  I went in there and saw a hole in the metal roof and a smushed bullet on the ground below.

On another note, I don't think people don't understand the concept of gravity.  They just don't care.  Sort of appropriate, actually, to ring in the new year with the assholes we're stuck with for the coming 365 (366).
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McJaemes: DarkDawg: Though, if you technically shoot it exactly straight up it will fall at the normal rate of gravity and not kill you.  The problem is, there is a ton of factors that makes this extremely difficult to do.. so yea don;t be stupid

Wouldn't it have enough thrust to go however high a bullet goes, turn around, travel the same distance in the same amount of time, and end at the same velocity it started? Or does that only occur in a vacuum?


Yes, that only happens in vacuum (or perhaps more broadly, when aerodynamic drag can be ignored, i.e. for large, dense objects moving slowly)

In air, the bullet will fall down at terminal velocity for a centimeter-ish sized tumbling metal object.

http://www.calctool.org/CALC/eng/aero​s​pace/terminal

Plugging in VERY approximate small calibre-ish numbers yields about 70+ meters per second.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the rockets are up, who cares where they come down? That's not my department!" says Wernher von Braun
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: We're sorry, President Washington.   You cant shoot your musket in the air to celebrate creating America.


You imply the 4th of July is on New Year s Eve?
Do you even speak Merican?
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: Bullets do disappear if their made of ice...like in that one movie


'They're' is a contraction for 'they are' as in "they are capable of proofreading"

/pretty please
//blame my mother
///she died so good luck
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eating your gun is a small price to pay if it Makes America Great Again.
//from your cold dead fingers, amirite?
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The trick is to shoot while standing on a trampoline.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait a minute so we can live with fatalities caused by active shooters but some million citizen getting hit in the head with a bullet falling from the sky is a bridge too far??????
I say light up the skies ladies and gentlemen
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

erik-k: McJaemes: DarkDawg: Though, if you technically shoot it exactly straight up it will fall at the normal rate of gravity and not kill you.  The problem is, there is a ton of factors that makes this extremely difficult to do.. so yea don;t be stupid

Wouldn't it have enough thrust to go however high a bullet goes, turn around, travel the same distance in the same amount of time, and end at the same velocity it started? Or does that only occur in a vacuum?

Yes, that only happens in vacuum (or perhaps more broadly, when aerodynamic drag can be ignored, i.e. for large, dense objects moving slowly)

In air, the bullet will fall down at terminal velocity for a centimeter-ish sized tumbling metal object.

http://www.calctool.org/CALC/eng/aeros​pace/terminal

Plugging in VERY approximate small calibre-ish numbers yields about 70+ meters per second.


How much is that in Rhode Islands?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pfft, Mythbusters did it and said it was safe.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Um, Dah .
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since I felt compelled to look it up myself, let me save one or two of you a trip to the Googles:

"The escape velocity from Earth is about 11.186 km/s (6.951 mi/s; 40,270 km/h; 36,700 ft/s; 25,020 mph..."

"muzzle velocities range from approximately 120 m/s (390 ft/s) to 370 m/s (1,200 ft/s) in black powder muskets,[2] to more than 1,200 m/s (3,900 ft/s)[3] in modern rifles..."

So about a factor of 10.
 
dywed88
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Pfft, Mythbusters did it and said it was safe.


Did they develop a rig to ensure that drunken revellers can only shoot straight up?
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You might inadvertently start an interstellar war.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If this were only hitting the shooters, it'd be hilarious. Since it'shiatting people who were smart enough not to try for a Darwin Award, it's reprehensible.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: So you're saying if I shoot it up just right, i could catch it when it came down?  That would be pretty badass, especially on New Year's!


User name checks out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Pfft, Mythbusters did it and said it was safe.


The same people that Park their vehicle and places that make their vehicle gets stolen
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: Since I felt compelled to look it up myself, let me save one or two of you a trip to the Googles:

"The escape velocity from Earth is about 11.186 km/s (6.951 mi/s; 40,270 km/h; 36,700 ft/s; 25,020 mph..."

"muzzle velocities range from approximately 120 m/s (390 ft/s) to 370 m/s (1,200 ft/s) in black powder muskets,[2] to more than 1,200 m/s (3,900 ft/s)[3] in modern rifles..."

So about a factor of 10.


10000

km/s vs m/s

The only thing that might have been launched like that was a manhole cover that was covering a bunker during a nuclear test that was yeeted into space (maybe) by the bomb blast.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operati​o​n_Plumbbob
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: If this were only hitting the shooters, it'd be hilarious. Since it'shiatting people who were smart enough not to try for a Darwin Award, it's reprehensible.


Fair enough
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is something else you can shoot with your gun on New Years

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
(CSB that has been told a dozen times on these pages)

At the company I worked at in Dayton from 1998 to 2010, we found numerous bullets laying on top of our ceiling tiles. Invariably, it would be early in the week and during a rainstorm, we'd have a new leak in the roof of our all metal office building. Maintenance guy would remove the offending tile and, voila, a bullet complete with matching hole in the roof.

The final count while I was there was qty (2) 9mm and (1) 45 cal.

(/CSB)
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I Googled "how fast does a bullet"

Google auto-completed "have to go to penetrate skin"

I hit enter and the first result was https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Celebra​t​ory_gunfire

This practice in addition to the technology that allows one to instantly learn about it is a very succinct demonstration of the breadth of humanity's potential.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: There is something else you can shoot with your gun on New Years

[Fark user image 425x200]


Now, that is a tramp stamp.
 
