(Twitter)   Gene-editing babies? That's a jailin'   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gene should know better.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But Heywood gets away with a caution.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good? I can't tell whose side I should be on here.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dude is in a new lab, with ball and chain attached to his ankle like Jesse at the end of breaking bad.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is he still alive?

Seems like this is his best-case scenario.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Good? I can't tell whose side I should be on here.


Gene editing to prevent things like down syndrome, predisposition for cancer, diabetes and so on, with proper consent from the family is ethical.

Gene editing to change things like hair or skin coloring,  being short or other cosmetic things is not ethical. No "designer babies".

That's where I fall on the subject.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's how you get Muppet Babies and Tiny Toons.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lol they say that in public but make no mistake, they are researching this in chinese military labs.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Good? I can't tell whose side I should be on here.


The last I heard, it didn't sound like he was really capable of doing what he said he was. Which would be like the USA arresting this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Good? I can't tell whose side I should be on here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
