(Reuters)   Cannabis use rising faster among U of M fans   (reuters.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cannabis use rising faster among depressed Americans

Soooooooooo all Americans then?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pixies - U mass
Youtube cN4V5XjyR6s
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was any research supporting the use for cannabis as a treatment for depression and/or insomnia, I'd be on it already.

But there isn't.

Maybe some day.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have mild depression, had it my whole life. I retire in 3 years or less. I will be waking and baking from the first day of retirement onward.

Yes i am going to be recklessly. Anybody have any shrooms?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Because external pressures in an ever-declining society don't drive people to find ways to relieve stress and make themselves feel just a little bit better, through nicotine, alcohol, and anything else available.

Right.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cN4V5Xjy​R6s]


As much as I would like to believe you're talking about the right U of M, I'm gonna go ahead and assume that subby is a tOSU fan.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Government Lab: DON'T YOU DARE.
Lab Employees: ?
Lab: DON'T EVEN CONSIDER IT
Employees :(

Hilarious fact: the drugs of concern on lab property are actually coke and alcohol.

/also apparently shrooms don't show up on a drug test
//supposedly
/not from personal experience
 
neongoats
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey at least if they stick to weed they probably won't beat their wife and kids or get caught naked trying to fark a road sign.

But they might need a comfy couch.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: fusillade762: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cN4V5Xjy​R6s]

As much as I would like to believe you're talking about the right U of M, I'm gonna go ahead and assume that subby is a tOSU fan.


Then we should cut subby some slack. It's been a rough past few days, apparently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ann Arbor is the only place in Michigan where recreational pot went on sale the day the state cleared shops to sell their 'excess' wares to walk-in customers (which was December first). It might still be, but I am not sure.

That said, the Venn-diagram for enthusiastic hop-heads vis-à-vis Wolverine football fans probably doesn't have an impressive amount of overlap.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never been can't get out of bed depressed, but I've found weed to be really helpful in breaking a funk or getting out of my own head.

It never fails to remind me what an insignificant spec I am. A fact that I take a lot of comfort in.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: FriarReb98: fusillade762: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cN4V5Xjy​R6s]

As much as I would like to believe you're talking about the right U of M, I'm gonna go ahead and assume that subby is a tOSU fan.

Then we should cut subby some slack. It's been a rough past few days, apparently.

[Fark user image image 798x960]


No farking way. For real?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Gee, I wonder why.
 
ThatGuyOverThere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby must be from OSU because math is hard for suckeyes
Hey, subby, 100% is all the %. It can't rise faster or slower.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I get depressed when I run out of weed, man!
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Badafuco: wellreadneck: FriarReb98: fusillade762: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cN4V5Xjy​R6s]

As much as I would like to believe you're talking about the right U of M, I'm gonna go ahead and assume that subby is a tOSU fan.

Then we should cut subby some slack. It's been a rough past few days, apparently.

[Fark user image image 798x960]

No farking way. For real?


No. It's an ankle wrap I think.
But that hasn't stopped my U of M fan cousins from running with it.
They're probably high.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"There is no evidence to suggest that cannabis use will ease depression symptoms, except temporarily, and there are data to suggest that cannabis use may worsen or prolong depression," Goodwin said. "Historically, patients in treatment/recovery from depression are advised to avoid cannabis use."

Temp relief with the possible bonus of a regular sleep cycle?  Where do I sign up.
 
