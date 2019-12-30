 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   Kooked-up vegan activist demands court to recognize veganism as a protected category like religion (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, Animal rights, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Gary L. Francione, Veganism, Philosophy, animal rights campaigner, Speciesism, ethical veganism  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2019 at 11:22 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size


Although, if Jedi is recognized as a religion, I suppose veganism can be one as well.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As long as you recognize religion as a mental illness, fine.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, you could just go the Pastafarian route and make up a religion based on veganism which you then claim legal protection for, but...

...you know what? Never mind. Forget I said anything.

*walks away whistling*
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But, it is not a religion...  It's a cult!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dumb as this may be, he could go through the steps of forming a legally recognized religion. FSM did it, as did other silly movements.

Of course, it really doesn't matter what your religion might be; you're still not entitled to be an asshole without potential repercussions. His case is likely complete crap, either way.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've had just about enough from these vegan shiatheads.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report