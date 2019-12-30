 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   Homeowner refuses to give a person food or a place to stay, so of course he tries to burn the house down & cuts the garden hose to stop them from putting out the fire. With an obvious mug shot   (news-leader.com) divider line
    Scary, Prison, Burn, Eric Boyce, Electric charge, Criminal law, Court documents, Sentence, probable cause statement  
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm going for Death Penalty if he also walked across the lawn.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another example of how face tattoos are self-selectors to indicate "Stay the fark away from me".
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We he has the food and place to stay thing covered for 3-5 years
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was strange and you did not invite me in, so I burned your house to the motherfarking ground and then I dropped the microphone.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Another example of how face tattoos are self-selectors to indicate "Stay the fark away from me".


I have a neck tattoo and I've only committed one misdemeanor in 30 years
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BumpInTheNight: Another example of how face tattoos are self-selectors to indicate "Stay the fark away from me".

I have a neck tattoo and I've only committed one misdemeanor in 30 years


Good for you?  I said face.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh boy, we have another Abner Snopes on our hands.

Hopefully they'll throw in charges related to the injuries sustained in putting out the fire, plus attempted murder since he did it when the family would be asleep inside.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes everyone!!!
just continue to thinking being apathetic towards lowlifes is free.
And, also being in the right doesn't prevent people from doing you wrong.


also, also, we need to start banning people from getting tattoos who have criminal records, giving the rest of us honest people a bad name.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: Oh boy, we have another Abner Snopes on our hands.

Hopefully they'll throw in charges related to the injuries sustained in putting out the fire, plus attempted murder since he did it when the family would be asleep inside.


just FYI if he confesses that he burn down the house hoping they would run outside that would invalidate the attempted murder.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: waxbeans: BumpInTheNight: Another example of how face tattoos are self-selectors to indicate "Stay the fark away from me".

I have a neck tattoo and I've only committed one misdemeanor in 30 years

Good for you?  I said face.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well that will certainly teach that family.

the next time this guy comes around they will absolutely invite him in, feed and clothe him.
 
petry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TWX: Oh boy, we have another Abner Snopes on our hands.

Hopefully they'll throw in charges related to the injuries sustained in putting out the fire, plus attempted murder since he did it when the family would be asleep inside.

just FYI if he confesses that he burn down the house hoping they would run outside that would invalidate the attempted murder.


Something tells me the "you're gonna burn" comment might make you wrong.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yelling "You're gonna burn" as he ran away ought to make it attempted murder - clearly he knew he was endangering lives by setting the fire.
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TWX: Oh boy, we have another Abner Snopes on our hands.

Hopefully they'll throw in charges related to the injuries sustained in putting out the fire, plus attempted murder since he did it when the family would be asleep inside.

just FYI if he confesses that he burn down the house hoping they would run outside that would invalidate the attempted murder.


Hoping they would run outside does not guarantee they would run outside.  Additionally if there were children inside it could complicate his defense since there's no guarantee that anyone would be able to go back inside to get them out.

/doesn't have a problem with strong charges/sentences for arsonists that burn occuppied buildings
//even moreso if the fires are set when the occupants are asleep
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Springfield man

tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, a 15-year prison sentence does solve his immediate problem of food and a place to stay, so, win-win?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What Springfield are we talking about here?

img4.goodfon.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BumpInTheNight: Another example of how face tattoos are self-selectors to indicate "Stay the fark away from me".

I have a neck tattoo and I've only committed one misdemeanor in 30 years


You sound fun! Wanna come over for clothes and food?
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, sure, today it's a place to stay and enough to eat.
Tomorrow, it'll be somewhere old heroes shuffle safely down the street.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: Oh boy, we have another Abner Snopes on our hands.

Hopefully they'll throw in charges related to the injuries sustained in putting out the fire, plus attempted murder since he did it when the family would be asleep inside.


Yeah, I was shocked that it was only a charge of arson.

/Sideshow Bob has fallen on hard times
 
KinjiruRM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He ought to be charged with attempted murder.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Boyce is suspected of starting a different fire at the same home back in July

Dude, time to get a new hobby.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TWX: Oh boy, we have another Abner Snopes on our hands.

Hopefully they'll throw in charges related to the injuries sustained in putting out the fire, plus attempted murder since he did it when the family would be asleep inside.

just FYI if he confesses that he burn down the house hoping they would run outside that would invalidate the attempted murder.


"Sure your honor, i shot at them. But i was hoping they would get out of the bullets' way."

"Defendant is clearly not guilty of attempted murder, case dismissed."
 
KinjiruRM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TWX: Oh boy, we have another Abner Snopes on our hands.

Hopefully they'll throw in charges related to the injuries sustained in putting out the fire, plus attempted murder since he did it when the family would be asleep inside.

just FYI if he confesses that he burn down the house hoping they would run outside that would invalidate the attempted murder.


Well, I mean, he did say "you're gonna burn" and he did do it when they were sleeping. And he did cut the means they had to defend themselves from a spreading fire. Pretty persuasive points to a jury.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Setting a family home on fire while they're sleeping? That's villainous. Put him away for a very long time, keep the rest of us safe from him.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Arson was just the initial charge to hold him.  Probably will get an additional charge of attempted murder for each person in the residence.  Then plead it down to harassment and be back on the street in 6 months.
 
SleepyWeasel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: Oh, sure, today it's a place to stay and enough to eat.
Tomorrow, it'll be somewhere old heroes shuffle safely down the street.


Where you can speak out loud about your doubts and fears
And what's more, no one ever disappears
You never hear their standard issue kicking in your door
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Such mean spirited commentors here today. Where are the usual farkers insisting that free housing would have solved this guy's problems and shaming the awful family that denied him a place in their home.
 
Keeve
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marksrevenge: Setting a family home on fire while they're sleeping? That's villainous. Put him away for a very long time, keep the rest of us safe from him.


I'm pretty sure it was his own family if I'm interpreting this correctly: ...Boyce is accused of starting a fire on the porch of a family member's home...
 
