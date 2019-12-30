 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Antiques Roadshow expert drinks a bottle of 150-year-old 'port', finds out its really just a 150-year-old bottle of urine, rusty nails and human hair   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
43
•       •       •

Trocadero
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Goddamn pledge drive season.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So Jack Daniels?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's how it goes at an Antiques Road Show party
We sip Cris, you drink piss

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bear Grylls despondent they didn't wait for him before trying it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least he's witch proof now, so he has that going for him.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Farking witches!!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We've all been there.  ...haven't we?  Guys??
 
1funguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Expert!
Who passes those titles around in that business? I guess he looses a point or ten after that mistake. Maybe they put an asterisk after the "expert" part of his complete title...

/ Andy McConnell, expert*
// *except, one time, he drank piss.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
knows a thing or two about human hair

forgottenfilmcast.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aren't you supposed to pour it in to a glass, swirl it around, look at it and say something pretentious like "It has tones of pee-pee and the rusty nails give it a metallic bite" first?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll take a Rusty Nail. Scotch, Drambuie, and hold the urine and hair.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, how did he grade it?
 
fastfxr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"an ostracod, which is like a little cockle."

Alright, you Brits--in English. You spawned the language, yet no one seems to speak it.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would drink Fiona Bruce's... well, never mind.
 
brilett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He can cross that off his bucket list.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So Jack Daniels?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blarf
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ranchguy: knows a thing or two about human hair

[forgottenfilmcast.files.wordpress.com image 795x445]


From now on, I'm the town root junkie.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Prefers Russian stock
Fark user imageView Full Size

1997? She's a good year.
 
onestr8
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes. It is piss but who's piss is it, Mr. Expert?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In college, at the frat house after a party, I think I mistaken my bottle for someone else's, took a swig and ended up with a mouthful of ash and "liquids":   Luckily I was next to a sink.

As there were a bunch of guys who chewed as well - so there is a better than fair chance I also got to taste their tobbaccy spit as well.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At auction, this would still go for over $2,000. You just gotta find the right auction.
 
zez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They doubt-a my elixir. They made-a fun of me. Well, who is-a laughing NOW?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So Jack Daniels?


Actually sounds more like a Sauvignon by Ernest and gallo
 
moresugar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always thought that port doesn't get better with age because it's an infused wine.  Is that wrong?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Best paired with a plane made of wood while watching Ice Station Zebra...
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fastfxr: "an ostracod, which is like a little cockle."

Alright, you Brits--in English. You spawned the language, yet no one seems to speak it.


Cockles - go with mussels.


/ alive, alive o!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moresugar: I always thought that port doesn't get better with age because it's an infused wine.  Is that wrong?


Is it aging actually just a myth unless extra yeast is added at bottling?
 
Mole Man
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No mention of?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Bear Grylls despondent they didn't wait for him before trying it.


Bear would have butt chugged it.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"It certainly has some nose to it."
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Funny

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

1funguy: Expert!
Who passes those titles around in that business? I guess he looses a point or ten after that mistake. Maybe they put an asterisk after the "expert" part of his complete title...

/ Andy McConnell, expert*
// *except, one time, he drank piss.


He's an expert on the glass. The contents, apparently not so much.  He seems like he'd be fun to have a (real) drink with but would be annoying to be around all other times.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: So Jack Daniels?

Actually sounds more like a Sauvignon by Ernest and gallo


Reunite on ice?

/that's nice
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, and don't drink any bottles of "Gatorade" you may find along the highway.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
nerdcactusadventures.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Land Ark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For some reason I am reminded of this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ranchguy: knows a thing or two about human hair

[forgottenfilmcast.files.wordpress.com image 795x445]


I love that movie
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: moresugar: I always thought that port doesn't get better with age because it's an infused wine.  Is that wrong?

Is it aging actually just a myth unless extra yeast is added at bottling?


Aging is done in barrels for wine and spirits. A 30 year tawny bottled 30 years ago doesn't become a 60 year tawny. It's a 30 year old bottle of 30 year old booze.

Bottle aging beer can be a thing, but as you said, usually requires added yeast. And special bottles to deal with the added pressure
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He has a woman's mouth!
 
