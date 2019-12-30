 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Saudi Arabia: "We're going to begin easing social regulations, including allowing women to drive and allow gender-mixed concerts and sporting events." Saudi Citizens: (Start doing these things.) Saudi Arabia: "ARREST THOSE IMMORAL PEOPLE"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman showed her ankle?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Saudis seem to make a lot of noise about needing to be more than the world's gas-station.

That ain't gonna happen if half the population can't leave the house...and half of the rest are qat-chewing princes who sit around all day.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What life is like when conservatives have unchecked control.
 
soupafi
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Eh, they're our bestest friends.  No big deal.

Not like these people would fly a plane into our buildings, drive bombs unto our bases or go nuts and shoot a bunch of folks here.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

soupafi: [Fark user image 303x166]


Why are you using an image of a man who literally says that anything he doesn't like is why the Terrorists hate the West? I'm not joking.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Our ally.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

soupafi: [Fark user image 303x166]


Did you intentionally post a cap from the british season of alex jones's infowars?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mike Pence is so hard right now.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mr_a: The Saudis seem to make a lot of noise about needing to be more than the world's gas-station.

That ain't gonna happen if half the population can't leave the house...and half of the rest are qat-chewing princes who sit around all day.


They're also banking on the fact that they're one of the biggest tourist destinations considering, it's required for Muslims to visit one city in the Kingdom in their lifetime for a religious ritual if they are able to afford going. But that doesn't bring in the money like the oil does.
 
malaktaus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mao tried this with the Hundreds Flowers Campaign. It was super effective.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cant we just go in there and kill every single man? I mean, it will be a plus for humanity to have those degenerates wiped off the map once and for all.

Free the saudi women, wipe out the saudi men with their medieval culture, religion and values.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because the political leadership and the religious police are two separate organizations that are often at a loggerheads regarding liberalization?
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Cant we just go in there and kill every single man? I mean, it will be a plus for humanity to have those degenerates wiped off the map once and for all.

Free the saudi women, wipe out the saudi men with their medieval culture, religion and values.


Gender based genocide influenced by western colonialist ideals that completely ignores women as potentially willing and/or complicit participants in the culture you wish to wipe out? 

How about no.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ha, you lose. They didn't say, "Saudi says".
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Cant we just go in there and kill every single man? I mean, it will be a plus for humanity to have those degenerates wiped off the map once and for all.

Free the saudi women, wipe out the saudi men with their medieval culture, religion and values.


Hate to break it to you dude, but rich Saudi women overall are not the sweet little caged birds waiting for the West to free them that so many people think they are. I've worked with a lot of them here in the states and even the ones that agree that the treatment of women needs to change treat their own domestic servants like human garbage, are shockingly racist, and convinced that other women (NEVER them) would take advantage of fewer restrictions to be promiscuous.

Badria, one of the women I was closest to as a language partner, told me that Saudi women are the most free women in the world because their men take care of them and so they're able to live by God's law.

This was AFTER we'd had a discussion about how many foreign domestic workers get raped by Saudi men and abused by Saudi women.

Oh, and her husband, Fawaz, was way more liberal than her. He had pushed for a regulation in his district that would have dictated a set amount of off-hours for local foreign workers. His wife was against it.

You can't draw a simplistic good/evil dichotomy along gender lines, not in Saudi Arabia or anywhere else. Patriarchy would not be feasible without the support of women.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Saudi Arabia is the poster child for why theocracy is a stupid, stupid idea.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: What life is like when conservatives have unchecked control.


I think you mean this is what happens when you put all power in the hands of government, right or left. The only difference is what flavor of authoritarianism and repression you'll get.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

malaktaus: Mao tried this with the Hundreds Flowers Campaign. It was super effective.


Yep.  The amusing thing about the name itself, is that deadheading is a good metaphor for what came the following year.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 Brave man teaching his wife to drive.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also, brave man who posted a picture of his wife on Twitter.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone not get the memo?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But just last week we were assured by none other than Ryan Phillippe who said that "things are changing there". My faith is shattered.

/Thread from last week if anyone is interested: https://www.fark.com/comm​ents/10658389​/Whats-definition-of-a-sellout-Ask-the​se-celebrities-that-supported-a-Saudi-​Arabia-music-festival#new
 
