(New Haven Register)   School board member and wife arrested on attempted kidnapping and impersonation charges. Father/business partner had killed mom/ex-wife; later hung himself. Family of the Year award pending. The Aristocrats   (nhregister.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
City Board of Education member Chris Taylor was arrested after police said he posed as a police officer and attempted to kidnap a Seymour man at gunpoint.

"No good deed goes unpunished," Chris Taylor said when reached by telephone on Saturday.

Well.....I'm not sure impersonating a police officer and attempting to kidnap a man is good deed, but you do you Chris.
 
mensan98th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact, he is the third member of the Board of Education to face criminal charges this year.

Jessica Martinez, recently elected chairwoman of the school board, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and violating previous conditions of release for two incidents police said involved her ex-boyfriend. She is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 9 but the charges could be dismissed if she successfully completes a domestic violence program.

Maria Pereira, who won election to the city council, had been arrested following a disturbance at a meeting in Success Village and later following an alleged confrontation with a former school official. She was acquitted in the first case and the second case was dismissed after prosecutors decided not to pursue it.

*chortle*
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy shiet.

And I thought the antics of the politicians in my home town were outlandish.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hanged.

You hang yourself. Meat is hung.
 
blondambition
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
my dad went to yale. says new haven is the jersey shore of connecticut.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blondambition: my dad went to yale. says new haven is the jersey shore of connecticut.


Thanks for the clarification.  I kept trying to figure out what area of Florida, Alabama, or Georgia this happened in.  When do these folks find time to hear school issues?
 
