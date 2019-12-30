 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   "For the first time, the people whose labor feeds the rest of us will be entitled to a day of rest. They will get overtime pay. Disability insurance. Unemployment benefits. Workers' compensation. And the right to organize and bargain collectively"   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    New York, New York City, Fair Labor Standards Act, Fair Labor Practices Act, United States, Human rights, Massachusetts  
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York Farmers?

Hey!  Watch where youse plowin'.  Dis here is iz my spot!
Shaddup yer mout.  You don' know nutting bout farmin!
Oh yeas?  I got yer farmin' right here!
Oh a tough guy?  Yer wife's my hoe.  Howdjalike dat?
I don' like dat, youse wise acre

Yous guys shut up da mouts.  My crops need dere rest!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have always been surprised that labor laws don't apply to farm work for, um, reasons. How did they end up with better lobbyists than big industries?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I have always been surprised that labor laws don't apply to farm work for, um, reasons. How did they end up with better lobbyists than big industries?


Mostly by being too small when the laws were written. Small and family businesses have always had exceptions, and since your kids can't sign contracts, they can't really negotiate a labor contract, can they?

Why they haven't had them in the industrial farming era is entirely lobbying.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Prediction: Struck down 5:4 by the Robert's Court.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Carnival Workers are also exempt from FLSA, largely because large show owners bribe everyone in sight.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's see if they can keep this good thing, and not have it turn into a useless grift and slush fund
like many other unions have..Where the union "leaders" never touch a plant, and are just cozy
buddies with ownership and/or government agencies and essentially want to just maintain their
cozy office job and 3 martini lunches while "lobbying"..
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Prediction: Struck down 5:4 by the Robert's Court.


No federal issue, unless ROberts want to try to revive Lochner
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Prediction: Struck down 5:4 by the Robert's Court.


Prediction:  State labor law won't be adjudicated in the federal courts
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Carnival Workers are also exempt from FLSA, largely because large show owners bribe everyone in sight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
South park - We want more money!
Youtube EY6fp95uGfM
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A few years ago Alberta decided it was time for farms to follow the same safety rules as everyone else. The protest from the farm industry was huge. They had been exempt from basic labor standards for so long they just couldn't cope with the thought of behaving like real businesses.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A few years ago Alberta decided it was time for farms to follow the same safety rules as everyone else. The protest from the farm industry was huge. They had been exempt from basic labor standards for so long they just couldn't cope with the thought of behaving like real businesses.


farms arent a 'business'

they're just a small personal concern
where you can maim your family and close associates and a few thousand undocumented seasonal laborers in private
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the businesses that hire illegal labor will follow this particular law?
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A few years ago Alberta decided it was time for farms to follow the same safety rules as everyone else. The protest from the farm industry was huge. They had been exempt from basic labor standards for so long they just couldn't cope with the thought of behaving like real businesses.



Farming and ranching has always been one of the top 10 or 15 most dangerous occupations.
Usually several steps up the list from "law enforcement/prison guard."

And safety regulations are written in someone's blood.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just curious about how loud the howls of rage and "you'll destroy family farms!" was in New York state leading up to this.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Russ1642: A few years ago Alberta decided it was time for farms to follow the same safety rules as everyone else. The protest from the farm industry was huge. They had been exempt from basic labor standards for so long they just couldn't cope with the thought of behaving like real businesses.

farms arent a 'business'

they're just a small personal concern
where you can maim your family and close associates and a few thousand undocumented seasonal laborers in private


Don't ask the origin of the word 'farm hand'.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: So the businesses that hire illegal labor will follow this particular law?


Probably by hiring more illegal labor.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Let's see if they can keep this good thing, and not have it turn into a useless grift and slush fund
like many other unions have..Where the union "leaders" never touch a plant, and are just cozy
buddies with ownership and/or government agencies and essentially want to just maintain their
cozy office job and 3 martini lunches while "lobbying"..


Your copy/paste is showing
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: oopsboom: Russ1642: A few years ago Alberta decided it was time for farms to follow the same safety rules as everyone else. The protest from the farm industry was huge. They had been exempt from basic labor standards for so long they just couldn't cope with the thought of behaving like real businesses.

farms arent a 'business'

they're just a small personal concern
where you can maim your family and close associates and a few thousand undocumented seasonal laborers in private

Don't ask the origin of the word 'farm hand'.


Is it like "animal husbandry?"
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: New York Farmers?

Hey!  Watch where youse plowin'.  Dis here is iz my spot!
Shaddup yer mout.  You don' know nutting bout farmin!
Oh yeas?  I got yer farmin' right here!
Oh a tough guy?  Yer wife's my hoe.  Howdjalike dat?
I don' like dat, youse wise acre

Yous guys shut up da mouts.  My crops need dere rest!


Actual New York farmer speaking.

Max Yasgur speaks at Woodstock
Youtube 8Hfzv04sx4E
 
Shazam999
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I have always been surprised that labor laws don't apply to farm work for, um, reasons. How did they end up with better lobbyists than big industries?


Very specific seasonal work, everything has to be planted and harvested really quickly.
 
