(CNN)   Lower the flags to half staff: Walter the ugly-ass warthog has died   (cnn.com) divider line
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thought it was a Trump thread, but then saw the sad tag.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Thought it was a Trump thread, but then saw the sad tag.


I thought this was about the Airforce trying to cancel the warthog.
 
wage0048
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Thought it was a Trump thread, but then saw the sad tag.


The day Trump dies, I'm going out and installing a taller flagpole so I can fly the flag higher.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ugly ass-warthog.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Inconsolable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
biglew99
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And on "Bacon Day" no less...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Impossible!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR​RRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I woke up this morning, and saw the flag was at half mast, I thought alright, another bureaucrat ate it.
But then I found out it was Li'l Walter. Half mast is too high. Show some damn respect.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
statici.behindthevoiceactors.comView Full Size


Inconsolable.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [statici.behindthevoiceactors.com image 130x149]

Inconsolable.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Don't know how it happened when pic appeared in preview.
 
Report