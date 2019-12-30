 Skip to content
(AP News)   After brain surgery, former president and cat with 9 lives Jimmy Carter returns to church   (apnews.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'...and he will not stop, ever, until he builds you a house.'
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't go to church, Jimmy! It's not safe.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Returns to church.... to feed on the blood of the republican just and innocent?

imokaywiththat.jpg
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if Trump thinks Jesus loves him more than Jimmy.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
God bless the guy, guess being on a nuclear sub pickles something or something.

I didn't agree with all his political viewpoints, but Carter is a good man with a kind soul.

Irregardless of your political ideals, it would be nice to have an individual of such decorum and integrity to lead our country for a change.  I just don't see it happening again in my lifetime....
 
