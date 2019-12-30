 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Caption one of these people in this toy store   (cdn.coil.com) divider line
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
cdn.coil.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I had a dozen GI Joe dolls when I was his age, too!  I used to have fabulous clothing optional bear parties with them and they would kidnap my sister's Ken doll and make him their muscle slave twink  and he ended up dumping that plastic Barbie and getting tats and piercings and moving in with them and he never looked back!  Oh! (sniff) I'm getting verklempt! THEY GROW UP SO FAST! Oh! Make sure you get the footlocker!  Sometimes Ken needs to be taught a lesson!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Yum. I can't wait to eat them when I get home.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If he wants to play with dolls, by God he's gonna play with MACHO dolls.  No son of mine is windin' up gay!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And I'll get this one for my sister..."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collectable, collectable, junk. junk, collectable.  Oh boy.  No student loans for this kid.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end, winning the fill a cart was the high point of Bobby's life. Fifteen years later he was recognized as top salesman at Fast Eddie's Used cars for November. We were unable to find any records of him after that.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Billy was stopped at the door and was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center in El Paso.  Never to be seen again.  But records show he is now 21 years old and named Juan.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Thanks Dad! Sid's going to be so jealous when he sees this. All he's got is that crappy knockoff "Combat Carl"!
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Kevin McCallister prepares for another Christmas, 1993.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hey kids!  This is Captain Consumerist!  When you go to the store with your mom, just grab the cart and start filling it up with G I Joe products!  There's new ones every week!  If mom says anything, just scream "Go Joe!"  She'll want to avoid a conflict in the store.  Maybe she'll blame it on your recent inoculations!

And when you get your G I Joes, smash them!  Break them!  Your parents will buy you more.  And if they send you to a shrink, tell the shrink "you only feel good when you have all the G I Joe toys and accessories!  All the toys and accessories."  They'll blame themselves for not loving you right.

Remember, the kid who has all the G I Joe toys and accessories is the happiest kid and knowing is half the battle!

Thanks Captain Consumerist!
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Excuse me...do you have the Miss Piggy doll?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The entire staff of Toys 'r Us turned out to watch Bobby shop. Bobby claimed to be the son of THE Nigerian king, Bobby said the king was coming by the store to pay for all Bobby's toys with "solid golds" from the Nigerian 7-Up bottling company corporation with which he "held a 99.95% ownership thereof."  Bobby told them the king would personally bestow "upwards of $500.00 monies" to each store clerk for their generosity and honor and to let Bobby take his cart of toys in to the parking lot to wait for the royal helicopter.

That was the last they ever saw of Bobby.  And the king has yet to arrive but they did get a call from "a close confidant to the King" and if they agree to pay a one time service fee of $300 each/per, the king will "forward them a cheque each of $1000.00 U S Cash equivalent."  A little over time and things will be set.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Give him his own credit card" his father said.
"whats the most he could do with it" his father said.
Well he's about to find out.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Young Bruce Jenner continues his long journey of denying his true sexuality by overcompensating in a Wheaties-fuelled GI Joe shopping splurge.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Kid probably thinks he's 'A real American Hero' until the bone spurs show up"

/Dang Russians messed with the voting.
 
