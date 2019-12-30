 Skip to content
(Willamette Week)   "Let's face it, the comments section can be a difficult place to have a rational conversation". Well, duh   (wweek.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oregonian readers are old, conservative and for the most part deeply stupid.  This can only be a good thing.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dstanley: [i.kym-cdn.com image 644x339]

Except it's wrong, or at least misleading.  It's not that adding factors turns "normal" people into something horrible.  Most people are horrible on the inside.  Anonymity just gets them to tear the mask off.
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a load of bollocks.

/And that's a fact, not just my opinion
 
exqqqme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Opinions are like assholes. On the internet everyone is one.

Or something
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Oregonian readers are old, conservative and for the most part deeply stupid.  This can only be a good thing.


Yes, because different opinions are scary and should be avoided.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The glaringly aggressive ignorance of our readers upsets us so we're going back to pretending everything is fine"
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

