(NYPost)   A new Florida tradition: Getting tased three times on your 70th birthday   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Sheriff, search of Tevin Turner, sheriff's deputies, Barbara Pinkney, Deputy sheriff, Arrest, Coroner  
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is legal?  Really?
The law needs to change if it is.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: This is legal?  Really?
The law needs to change if it is.


Yes, it is legal for police to enter the home of someone believed to be in violation of his parole.  In this case, the guy was wanted for carrying a concealed weapon.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
When your on parole police can enter your place of residence without a warrant.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB time: We had a 70 year old schizophrenic in a nursing facility get tazed after he drove a fork through the eye of a CNA and armed himself with another fork and syringe and tried stabbing multiple people.

Sigh. Fun (/sarcasm) times.
 
Report