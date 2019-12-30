 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   On February 17th and 18th 1969 blondes did NOT have more fun   (msn.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, High school, Discrimination, The Washington Post, Washington Post Students gather, Middle school, Secondary school, start of National Brotherhood Week, junior high school  
•       •       •

1242 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2019 at 7:29 AM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
notchit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
During National Brotherhood Week, New Yorkers love the Puerto Ricans cause it's very chic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dishwater blondes? Platinum Blondes?  Blondes with brown roots?  Signs are misleading.

I volunteer to check the carpet to see if they match the drapes, Mr. Principal.
 
Dryad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dishwater blondes? Platinum Blondes?  Blondes with brown roots?



Well, -ALL- of 'em if you use the 'one drop' rule.
 
LewDux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
M.I.A. - Born Free
Youtube IeMvUlxXyz8
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

notchit: During National Brotherhood Week, New Yorkers love the Puerto Ricans cause it's very chic.


Who could have known that Tom Lehrer's songs would be so relevant again ?

Tom Lehrer - National Brotherhood Week
Youtube aIlJ8ZCs4jY

I'd probably get in trouble, but if I were a history teacher I would soooooo use his songs to teach about the late 50s/early 60s (and by extension, today).
 
skinink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Most of the former students interviewed identified students who went overboard (bullying blonde students). However, when contacted, none of those enforcers responded to repeated requests for interviews."
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Try watching The Essential Blue Eyed (or The Complete Blue Eyed) some time.  People are hard-wired for tribalism, whatever tribes they may be.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Big deal.  They probably spent most of the day in the cafeteria staring at cans of frozen orange juice.
 
LewDux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dishwater blondes? Platinum Blondes?  Blondes with brown roots?  Signs are misleading.

I volunteer to check the carpet to see if they match the drapes, Mr. Principal.


im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Try watching The Essential Blue Eyed (or The Complete Blue Eyed) some time.  People are hard-wired for tribalism, whatever tribes they may be.


TL,DR People suck.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dishwater blondes? Platinum Blondes?  Blondes with brown roots?  Signs are misleading.

I volunteer to check the carpet to see if they match the drapes, Mr. Principal.


High school students, so Chris Hansen wants you to have a seat over there.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Madonna pap smear
Youtube IpcxRe-9e5g
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report