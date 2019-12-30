 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Coal is BACK baby...oh wait   (wymt.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like that mine is headed for an exodus.
 
veale728
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know 75% of them will vote for Moscow Mitch anyway.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

veale728: You know 75% of them will vote for Moscow Mitch anyway.


Why? Are the other 25% going to die between now and the election?

/At least they now have the time to march to Washington and lobby the WH for their jobs back.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Our county government and our economic development alliance are all working to try to create new opportunities for folks in our county," explains Johnston.

"Clinton wants to help coal country adapt. The $30 billion plan she released last fall calls for increased job training, small-business development, and infrastructure investment, especially in Appalachia."

https://www.npr.org/2016/05/03/476485​6​50/fact-check-hillary-clinton-and-coal​-jobs
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But trump said he was gonna help all the coal miners, just like he said he was gonna help the farmers...
 
TotalFarsa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Murray Energy? The same Murray that sued John Oliver for being mean, and truhtfull?

That makes me have a happy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So I guess Mitch McConnell will have better things to do than listen to the concerns of these displaced workers and offer them encouragement? I hope his opponent in the 2020 election has something to say to Kentucky voters about addressing the need to offer some hope of prosperity to workers who see their antiquated industries in an irreversible decline.
 
Report