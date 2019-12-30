 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   GPS is pretty cool, but "Road closed to all but snomobiles" signs are serious business. Consider heeding them   (wcax.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, New Hampshire, Associated Press, CRAWFORD'S PURCHASE, northern New Hampshire, Ski, Copyright, All rights reserved, New Hampshire Fish  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2019 at 2:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've come a long way since using MapQuest to get lost on mountain trails.

https://edition.cnn.com/2006/US/12/07​/​missing.family/index.html
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because no one ever got lost and stranded from reading paper maps.

In other news, viewing that site with NoScript means you see a big white area where there is presumably a photo, with the caption "Snowy weather." Seems appropriate for NH in December,
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tell me what to do subby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thefamouspeople.comView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
2012 ski doo summit X close call with cliff fall
Youtube Rgd01qJjnR0
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report