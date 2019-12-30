 Skip to content
(Mountain Xpress)   North Carolina has a radical plan to end homelessness. Is it A) build more jails, B) a ticket to California C) just give them housing   (mountainx.com) divider line
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OMFG!!! SOSHULIZZIM!!!!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
there's a chance someone will get something for free.  this will be fought tooth and nail.

i hope i'm wrong and people are helped.
 
anfrind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why not just give the homeless a tax cut?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
North Carolina? Im'ma go with D) Employ them as bathroom gender-enforcers and let them sleep in the handicapped stall.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anfrind: Why not just give the homeless a tax cut?


It would certainly help them liquidate their stock options.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: OMFG!!! SOSHULIZZIM!!!!


Not only that, but faith-based organizations are in on this as well!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thanks for the link, Subs.
This is a topic that's been on my mind.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wonder how this will work out, one of the least pleasant things of a visit to ashville can be some seriously aggressive harassment from the homeless and mentally ill, especially  walking around at night, it's great that they may find a solution
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anfrind: Why not just give the homeless a tax cut?


Or just give them Section 8 vouchers (assuming they qualify). Lets expand the hell out of that really solid program.

There are plenty of worthy tenants out there, plus it'd be a big win for private landlords.
 
Cataholic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Wonder how this will work out, one of the least pleasant things of a visit to ashville can be some seriously aggressive harassment from the homeless and mentally ill, especially  walking around at night, it's great that they may find a solution


Depends on how many 'rules' they impose on people living in the homes.  For some people, they would rather live on the street than be told where they can urinate, how much they can drink, whether they can have indoor fires, etc.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cataholic: WillofJ2: Wonder how this will work out, one of the least pleasant things of a visit to ashville can be some seriously aggressive harassment from the homeless and mentally ill, especially  walking around at night, it's great that they may find a solution

Depends on how many 'rules' they impose on people living in the homes.  For some people, they would rather live on the street than be told where they can urinate, how much they can drink, whether they can have indoor fires, etc.


You're such a donkey
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: AAAAGGGGHHHH: OMFG!!! SOSHULIZZIM!!!!

Not only that, but faith-based organizations are in on this as well!


I've seen those types of a-hole rackets before.

"Sorry, but we cannot help you with our services until you accept JAY-ZUSS as your Lord and Master. What? You're gay? Well get thee out foul serpent!"
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: anfrind: Why not just give the homeless a tax cut?

Or just give them Section 8 vouchers (assuming they qualify). Lets expand the hell out of that really solid program.

There are plenty of worthy tenants out there, plus it'd be a big win for private landlords.


Not sure if serious. A lot of the homeless have untreated mental illness or drug dependency. Don't think many landlords would be happy to rent to them.
 
