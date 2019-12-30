 Skip to content
(Vox)   Looks like you drew the nonexistent straw   (vox.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Come up with a cheaper disposable bottle, one that is plastic but can break down very easily like the present disposable drinking cups are. No one needs a straw to drink a 20 ounce bottle of Coke.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cman: Come up with a cheaper disposable bottle, one that is plastic but can break down very easily like the present disposable drinking cups are. No one needs a straw to drink a 20 ounce bottle of Coke.


Unless you are handicapped!  My wife has MS and can't reliably lift a 20 OZ bottle to her mouth.  She almost always drinks from a straw no matter the type or size of container.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby messed up, Drew never uses a straw with liquor!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
While I agree with the author that more regulations to cut down plastic is a good thing. I'd also like to see a reduction of Vox articles because that was insufferable.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Reverend J: While I agree with the author that more regulations to cut down plastic is a good thing. I'd also like to see a reduction of Vox articles because that was insufferable.


Agreed..

I believe I have already hit my 2020 "Smug" quota...
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: cman: Come up with a cheaper disposable bottle, one that is plastic but can break down very easily like the present disposable drinking cups are. No one needs a straw to drink a 20 ounce bottle of Coke.

Unless you are handicapped!  My wife has MS and can't reliably lift a 20 OZ bottle to her mouth.  She almost always drinks from a straw no matter the type or size of container.


Reusable straws do exist. It may be prudent for your wife to buy one with all these no straw laws
 
