(CNN)   Build the Paywall, Build the Paywall, Build the Paywall   (cnn.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
USCIS had not been transparent enough about why the fee hikes were necessary

Because everyone in this administration is an asshole.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Venezia said the high cost of obtaining genealogy records from the agency would likely deter many people from requesting them and as a result, offset the potential for generating more money."Any revenue they'd think they'd make off this specific part of the agency is likely moot because so few people would be able to afford it," he told CNN. "The program would likely become obsolete and probably defunct in a matter of time."THAT'S THE WHOLE POINT, GENIUS. 2nd/3rd generation Americans may not be able to prove they are lawful citizens if they don't have the records to back it up. The ICE purge has just begun.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Venezia said the high cost of obtaining genealogy records from the agency would likely deter many people from requesting them and as a result, offset the potential for generating more money."Any revenue they'd think they'd make off this specific part of the agency is likely moot because so few people would be able to afford it," he told CNN. "The program would likely become obsolete and probably defunct in a matter of time."THAT'S THE WHOLE POINT, GENIUS. 2nd/3rd generation Americans may not be able to prove they are lawful citizens if they don't have the records to back it up. The ICE purge has just begun.


I figured that they want to hand the records over to a private entity and stop a really easy source of revenue. But, your's works too...
 
The Captain's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On general principal I dislike the idea of forcing Americans to pay for records of ANY type being kept about them -- or their families -- by the government.  This is particularly true when the records may have relevant and practical information for current use.

However, the current genealogy fad does seem like sort of a waste of taxpayer funds to support.  Really, does it matter where your ancestors might have come from if there is no question of your current citizenship involved.  Most of mine came from northern Europe about 120-150 years ago but that information does not have any practical relevance to me now.

Even if you're into racial purism, well those Vikings got around to raiding (and taking wives) from the entirety of Europe to North Africa and possibly even to the natives in Canada.  Similar cases can be made for those descended from any group that was once part of an empire.  Racial purity is a colossal myth and the further back in history you go the less truth there is to it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sending your DNA information to a company with an ambiguous privacy policy... priceless.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The new fees are generally in line with what the government already charges for FOIA requests.  If it's taking someone (and I imagine the people who have this job are genuinely highly educated and trained persons) hours to research these genealogical requests then that should be paid for by the person who wants it done.  On the other hand I'm curious as to what the annual workload actually is for this department and how little of a drop in the bucket it would be to actually just waive all the fees.
 
Millennium
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Scansion is a wonderful thing.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Spend nothing. You're all from apes or angels or whatever
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fusillade762: USCIS had not been transparent enough about why the fee hikes were necessary

Because everyone in this administration is an asshole.


Actually this is what you get when you hire a business man to run a country
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Venezia said the high cost of obtaining genealogy records from the agency would likely deter many people from requesting them and as a result, offset the potential for generating more money."Any revenue they'd think they'd make off this specific part of the agency is likely moot because so few people would be able to afford it," he told CNN. "The program would likely become obsolete and probably defunct in a matter of time."THAT'S THE WHOLE POINT, GENIUS. 2nd/3rd generation Americans may not be able to prove they are lawful citizens if they don't have the records to back it up. The ICE purge has just begun.


Exactly I never bought into this whole I only dislike illegals.!!!!!!
no they were talking about anybody and everybody
 
Report