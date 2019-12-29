 Skip to content
(CBS Baltimore)   Normal deer: Chomp chomp run run hop hop. Baltimore deer: Knock knock no one's home through the window I will roam   (baltimore.cbslocal.com) divider line
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh deer
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that's a pretty normal deer.  Clear shiat is way too complicated for their intellectual capacity.  Along with getting out of the way of things, not farking inanimate objects, and attacking anything and everything up to and including Godzilla when they're in season.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal Deer: Chomp chomp run run hop hop

Baltimore deer: Knock knock no one's home through the window I will roam

Phil Collins Deer:
Phil Collins - In the air tonight (ft drunk deer)
Youtube HH9MQmMtilU
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Deer in question?
 
Report