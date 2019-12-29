 Skip to content
(AP News) ♫ Just another shoot-up Sunday, wish it were Monday ♫ (apnews.com)
    More: Sad, Associated Press, West Freeway Church of Christ, WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas  
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*pew*pew*pew*
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Ironic tag would have been better choice since:

A) The town is White Settlement, Texas.
B) The church is the West Freeway Church of Christ.
C) Texas starting allowing guns in churches, on school grounds, effective 1 Sep 19.

/Fark yes, I'm being sarcastic.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: The Ironic tag would have been better choice since:

A) The town is White Settlement, Texas.
B) The church is the West Freeway Church of Christ.
C) Texas starting allowing guns in churches, on school grounds, effective 1 Sep 19.

/Fark yes, I'm being sarcastic.


Jesus Goddamn Fark. Had Texas not changed their law this shooting would never have happened because the gunman would not have been allowed to bring his gun into the church.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
white settlement, tx?
wow, point made.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dimensio: AirForceVet: The Ironic tag would have been better choice since:

A) The town is White Settlement, Texas.
B) The church is the West Freeway Church of Christ.
C) Texas starting allowing guns in churches, on school grounds, effective 1 Sep 19.

/Fark yes, I'm being sarcastic.

Jesus Goddamn Fark. Had Texas not changed their law this shooting would never have happened because the gunman would not have been allowed to bring his gun into the church.


which is funny because we've also been told that shootings only happen in gun free zones.
looks like everyone is full of shiat.
 
Leishu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is extremely depressing that this is actually considered a best case scenario now, thank you, NRA. Thank you, 2nd amed. Thank you, now safe gun owners. Thank you, all. God bless you 'Merica.
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dimensio: AirForceVet: The Ironic tag would have been better choice since:

A) The town is White Settlement, Texas.
B) The church is the West Freeway Church of Christ.
C) Texas starting allowing guns in churches, on school grounds, effective 1 Sep 19.

/Fark yes, I'm being sarcastic.

Jesus Goddamn Fark. Had Texas not changed their law this shooting would never have happened because the gunman would not have been allowed to bring his gun into the church.


Nice snark.

I read the article and saw armed parishioners responded to the shooter. They may have taken out the shooter instead of the armed guard. But the luck of the draw could have been the other way around, if the shooter was quicker and better at target acquisition

But, my point stands we've got way too many guns in our society.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, not another mass shooting thread! I haven't finished reading the last one through yet
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They didn't mention if the second parishioner with life threatening injuries was shot by the gunman or the cross fire?

Anyone taking bets on which it was?
 
GORDON
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.


They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.
 
neongoats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If your church name has "West highway" in it, you're probably a redneck.
 
Dryad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny queso: white settlement, tx?
wow, point made.


Came here to say just that, beat me to it.
/Will add that the church is literally next to the Waffle House
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnny queso: white settlement, tx?
wow, point made.


Main sights include the town's central plaza, featuring an oversized bronze statue of the town's founder:

Dryad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GORDON: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.


Defensive uses are statistically far more common, just less newsworthy, and waaaay less agenda-worthy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dryad: johnny queso: white settlement, tx?
wow, point made.

Came here to say just that, beat me to it.
/Will add that the church is literally next to the Waffle House


Leave my smothered hash browns alone
 
ocelot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Native Americans named it White Settlement back in the 1800s
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dimensio: AirForceVet: The Ironic tag would have been better choice since:

A) The town is White Settlement, Texas.
B) The church is the West Freeway Church of Christ.
C) Texas starting allowing guns in churches, on school grounds, effective 1 Sep 19.

/Fark yes, I'm being sarcastic.

Jesus Goddamn Fark. Had Texas not changed their law this shooting would never have happened because the gunman would not have been allowed to bring his gun into the church.


I think it's because someone had a gun who shouldn't have had a gun.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) - Congregants shot and killed a man who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, killing the attacker, police said.


You can't get any more 'Murican then this.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GORDON: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.


It's almost like we need to quote statistics rather than anecdotes. As it turns out, this is rather complicated.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The important thing is guns were used to kill people in a church just days after Christmas because guns. Yay guns.


Dryad: Defensive uses are statistically far more common, just less newsworthy, and waaaay less agenda-worthy.


Ah yes, the magical guns-are-very-useful-we-just-can't-pro​ve-it argument.
 
Leishu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny queso: which is funny because we've also been told that shootings only happen in gun free zones.


Yeah. Those people don't tend to practice in honest debate once you point out the actual facts:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_vio​l​ence_in_the_United_States_by_state

1. District of Columbia (shall issue)
2. Louisiana (shall issue)
3. Missouri (shall issue)
4. South Carolina (Open carry not allowed - CC with permit)
5. Delaware (no restrictions, other than age)
6. Alaska (shall issue)
7. Maryland (may issue, but hard to get handgun, no license required for long gun)
8. Tennessee (hand guns require permit - long guns don't)
9. Georgia (60 days for license, 0 days for gun)
10. Mississippi (shall issue)
 
Daraymann
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Governor Greg A has done a really bad job on taking care of the mass shooting epidemic in Texas. If he can't fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!" Lord Cheeto Von Tweeto.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dryad: GORDON: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.

Defensive uses are statistically far more common, just less newsworthy, and waaaay less agenda-worthy.


Okay, since the two of you know so much about it, find us five cases in the last twelve months or shut up. You can have Texas today, that's one, what are four others?
 
Leishu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dryad: GORDON: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.

Defensive uses are statistically far more common, just less newsworthy, and waaaay less agenda-worthy.


I was referring not to individual defensive use, but to defensive use in the case of a potential mass shooting. Apologies if I was unclear.
 
invictus2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
shiat, at least the scots take the hallowed ground rule serious

/ Americans are scared of own shadows that we have to be armed everywhere
/ churches, malls, walmart, port-o-johns
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: johnny queso: white settlement, tx?
wow, point made.

Main sights include the town's central plaza, featuring an oversized bronze statue of the town's founder:

Interesting:
The name of "White Settlement" was originally bestowed upon the community by several Indigenous tribes in the area. The city got its name because it was the lone village of white pioneers amid several Native American encampments in the Fort Worth area in the Texas Republic territory in the 1840's
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If thoughts-and-prayers are good enough for the kids who get shot, it's good enough for them
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ocelot: Native Americans named it White Settlement back in the 1800s


That's what I always heard when I was a kid. But I question it now, haven't found any definitive evidence and also, I've only ever been told that by white folk.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

invictus2: shiat, at least the scots take the hallowed ground rule serious

/ Americans are scared of own shadows that we have to be armed everywhere
/ churches, malls, walmart, port-o-johns


panny stores
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
(Translation)

Halloluya and pass the  "Aummunition" can I gitz me an AHMEN!!!!!


Yeeeeeeeee Hawwwwwww
Resident Muslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dryad: GORDON: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.

Defensive uses are statistically far more common, just less newsworthy, and waaaay less agenda-worthy.


There was a website that collected those stories.
Found it thru Fark, I think.
Can't tecall it now. Sorry.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Dryad: GORDON: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.

Defensive uses are statistically far more common, just less newsworthy, and waaaay less agenda-worthy.

Okay, since the two of you know so much about it, find us five cases in the last twelve months or shut up. You can have Texas today, that's one, what are four others?


https://www.kwtx.com/content/news/Tex​a​s-homeowner-shoots-kills-3-intruders-5​66437681.html


https://m.lasvegassun.com/news/2019/d​e​c/28/metro-southeast-las-vegas-homeown​er-fatally-shoots/


https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/30/us/tex​a​s-man-shoots-intruder-trnd/index.html


Posting this to show they do get coverage.
Sadly, even when in the right, gun owner prove to be scum. See last article.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Leishu: Dryad: GORDON: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.

Defensive uses are statistically far more common, just less newsworthy, and waaaay less agenda-worthy.

I was referring not to individual defensive use, but to defensive use in the case of a potential mass shooting. Apologies if I was unclear.


Right. There are really two debates here: (1) defensive use against an ordinary* weapon; (2) defensive use against an automatic or semi-automatic weapon.

Analyzing (1) is rather complicated for the  reason given in the link I provide above. (2) is much more straightforward and easier to study and it is clear that while good guys with guns vastly outnumber bad guys with guns, few good guys can do much against folks with weapons of war*.

At any rate, this case appeared not to involve an automatic or semi-automatic weapon, so it has no bearing in our right to own such weapons. It is more relevant to debate (1).

*if you want to debate semantics then kindly fark off. You know goddamn well what I'm talking about even if can't identify 600 different weapons on sight, like a creepy Trekkie who is into guns rather than Star Trek.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
West Freeway Church of Christ, White Settlement

And the punchline is that the building looks just like the Walmart.
But then it's Texas, so...

Some members of the congregation ducked behind pews while others with handguns rushed the gunman

I do have to point out though, if you have a fire arm, not a club mind you, and you "rush" an assailant with it, you really don't know WTF you are doing, do you?
Might as well just carry a hammer and a pocket full of bullets.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: BigNumber12: johnny queso: white settlement, tx?
wow, point made.

Main sights include the town's central plaza, featuring an oversized bronze statue of the town's founder:

[Fark user image 415x233]

Interesting:
The name of "White Settlement" was originally bestowed upon the community by several Indigenous tribes in the area. The city got its name because it was the lone village of white pioneers amid several Native American encampments in the Fort Worth area in the Texas Republic territory in the 1840's


Damn shame they let them live there. They paid dearly for that.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Leishu: johnny queso: which is funny because we've also been told that shootings only happen in gun free zones.

Yeah. Those people don't tend to practice in honest debate once you point out the actual facts:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_viol​ence_in_the_United_States_by_state

1. District of Columbia (shall issue)
2. Louisiana (shall issue)
3. Missouri (shall issue)
4. South Carolina (Open carry not allowed - CC with permit)
5. Delaware (no restrictions, other than age)
6. Alaska (shall issue)
7. Maryland (may issue, but hard to get handgun, no license required for long gun)
8. Tennessee (hand guns require permit - long guns don't)
9. Georgia (60 days for license, 0 days for gun)
10. Mississippi (shall issue)


Most states are "shall issue", and the District of Columbia had violence problems even when the city banned handgun ownership.

Concealed carry seems to have had a negligible effect on violence races despite predictions of bloodbaths from gun control groups and in spite of the "concealed carry cures crime" ideology of gun rights groups.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.


It worked out?? 2 people are dead! did I miss something?

Or is it that america has become such a hellish place where 2 people dead is considered some sort of victory?
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The problem with listing defensive gun uses is if they're successful, we will never know if they saved lives, because well, they were successful.

So one side of the argument will assume their referenced incident did save lives, say with a story about home Invaders weilding guns being killed by the homeowner, while the other side will say the invaders wouldn't have necessarily killed the home owners, only robbed them, so no lives saved.

(Shrug)
 
Leishu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Leishu: Dryad: GORDON: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.

Defensive uses are statistically far more common, just less newsworthy, and waaaay less agenda-worthy.

I was referring not to individual defensive use, but to defensive use in the case of a potential mass shooting. Apologies if I was unclear.

Right. There are really two debates here: (1) defensive use against an ordinary* weapon; (2) defensive use against an automatic or semi-automatic weapon.

Analyzing (1) is rather complicated for the  reason given in the link I provide above. (2) is much more straightforward and easier to study and it is clear that while good guys with guns vastly outnumber bad guys with guns, few good guys can do much against folks with weapons of war*.

At any rate, this case appeared not to involve an automatic or semi-automatic weapon, so it has no bearing in our right to own such weapons. It is more relevant to debate (1).

*if you want to debate semantics then kindly fark off. You know goddamn well what I'm talking about even if can't identify 600 different weapons on sight, like a creepy Trekkie who is into guns rather than Star Trek.


Yeah - I don't know the answer to this. Disingenuous arguments just annoy me. Not referring to your statements, of course - you seem to be tackling this sensibly.
 
Leishu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Xai: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

It worked out?? 2 people are dead! did I miss something?

Or is it that america has become such a hellish place where 2 people dead is considered some sort of victory?


Whoa. I apologize. Declaring victory was not my intent at all. I think this is a tragedy that could have been a much worse tragedy if the shooter weren't taken down.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Aussie_As: Dryad: GORDON: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.

Defensive uses are statistically far more common, just less newsworthy, and waaaay less agenda-worthy.

Okay, since the two of you know so much about it, find us five cases in the last twelve months or shut up. You can have Texas today, that's one, what are four others?

https://www.kwtx.com/content/news/Texa​s-homeowner-shoots-kills-3-intruders-5​66437681.html


https://m.lasvegassun.com/news/2019/de​c/28/metro-southeast-las-vegas-homeown​er-fatally-shoots/


https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/30/us/texa​s-man-shoots-intruder-trnd/index.html


Posting this to show they do get coverage.
Sadly, even when in the right, gun owner prove to be scum. See last article.


Only one of those stories actually involved shooting somebody who was armed. And that guy killed three people of whom one was armed. This isn't going well for you.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'Murica, where you need a gun to protect yourself from other people with guns.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: waxbeans: Aussie_As: Dryad: GORDON: Leishu: This appears to be one of the rare cases where the good guy with gun theory actually panned out. Wow.

That, of course, depends on how those injuries were caused, but even then it appears that the armed parishioners saved lives. Too bad that's the exception and not the rule.

They aren't as rare as you think, but those stories don't fit the narrative so they aren't published as much.

Defensive uses are statistically far more common, just less newsworthy, and waaaay less agenda-worthy.

Okay, since the two of you know so much about it, find us five cases in the last twelve months or shut up. You can have Texas today, that's one, what are four others?

https://www.kwtx.com/content/news/Texa​s-homeowner-shoots-kills-3-intruders-5​66437681.html


https://m.lasvegassun.com/news/2019/de​c/28/metro-southeast-las-vegas-homeown​er-fatally-shoots/


https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/30/us/texa​s-man-shoots-intruder-trnd/index.html


Posting this to show they do get coverage.
Sadly, even when in the right, gun owner prove to be scum. See last article.

Only one of those stories actually involved shooting somebody who was armed. And that guy killed three people of whom one was armed. This isn't going well for you.


Oh. My bad.
I was trying to show good people with guns do get reported in the media.
Misunderstood.
 
Dryad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Leishu: johnny queso: which is funny because we've also been told that shootings only happen in gun free zones.

Yeah. Those people don't tend to practice in honest debate once you point out the actual facts:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_viol​ence_in_the_United_States_by_state

1. District of Columbia (shall issue)
2. Louisiana (shall issue)
3. Missouri (shall issue)
4. South Carolina (Open carry not allowed - CC with permit)
5. Delaware (no restrictions, other than age)
6. Alaska (shall issue)
7. Maryland (may issue, but hard to get handgun, no license required for long gun)
8. Tennessee (hand guns require permit - long guns don't)
9. Georgia (60 days for license, 0 days for gun)
10. Mississippi (shall issue)


Not to be dense, but why is "shall issue" the defining distinction used here?
You would think there are many, many more complex and relevant factors at play.
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hallouya and pass the "Ammunition"

Can I gitz me a AHMEN!!!!
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lorelle: 'Murica, where you need a gun to protect yourself from other people with guns.


Or a "Chicken Wing"........
 
