(Buzzfeed News)   Oy   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi!
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ake! Ake!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy looked like he is short 5 sandwiches in a 6 picnic lunch....

Hope they use a dull "Needle" if anyone dies!!!
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oy
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The attacker has been identified as a Trid. The Trids are an obscure fanatical middle eastern sect. The rabbi had been warned to kick them out of his house, but he mistakenly kicked out benevolent and peaceful people instead.

Silly rabbi. Kicks are for Trids.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: "Ake! Ake!"

[Fark user image image 425x308]


Shakes tiny fist
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: The attacker has been identified as a Trid. The Trids are an obscure fanatical middle eastern sect. The rabbi had been warned to kick them out of his house, but he mistakenly kicked out benevolent and peaceful people instead.

Silly rabbi. Kicks are for Trids.


So wrong, but well played!!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

MBooda: The attacker has been identified as a Trid. The Trids are an obscure fanatical middle eastern sect. The rabbi had been warned to kick them out of his house, but he mistakenly kicked out benevolent and peaceful people instead.

Silly rabbi. Kicks are for Trids.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
But in all seriousness, what the actual fark? This can't be random can it? Some dude from Harlam just happens to know this house, who is inside and what's going on? There must be more to this.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Calypsocookie: "Ake! Ake!"

[Fark user image image 425x308]

Shakes tiny fist


Dad-a-chum? Dum-a-chum? Ded-a-chek? Did-a-chick?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ban assault knives!!
 
darch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: But in all seriousness, what the actual fark? This can't be random can it? Some dude from Harlam just happens to know this house, who is inside and what's going on? There must be more to this.


He's from Greenwood Lake, not that far away. He FLED to Harlem. But I agree- there's GOTTA be more to this.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's with the striped cat pics?
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: What's with the striped cat pics?


Gunslinger series by Stephen King has a character names Oy. He was my favorite
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Thomas has been arrested at least seven times since 2001, on offenses that include assault, resisting arrest, killing or injuring a police animal, driving while under the influence, possessing controlled substances and menacing a police or peace officer, said the security official."

What a treasure, we're sure fortunate to have him.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Thomas has been arrested at least seven times since 2001, on offenses that include assault, resisting arrest, killing or injuring a police animal, driving while under the influence, possessing controlled substances and menacing a police or peace officer, said the security official."

What a treasure, we're sure fortunate to have him.


I'd have been more impressed if he'd been arrested just once for doing all those things at the same time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: But in all seriousness, what the actual fark? This can't be random can it? Some dude from Harlam just happens to know this house, who is inside and what's going on? There must be more to this.


Too ancient of a circumcision? And street justice for that?
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oy dying was the saddest part of The Dark Tower, in my opinion.

What's this thread about?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Thomas has been arrested at least seven times since 2001, on offenses that include assault, resisting arrest, killing or injuring a police animal, driving while under the influence, possessing controlled substances and menacing a police or peace officer, said the security official."

What a treasure, we're sure fortunate to have him.


Or the cops are out to get him?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Vey is missing...where the vey?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Thomas has been arrested at least seven times since 2001, on offenses that include assault, resisting arrest, killing or injuring a police animal, driving while under the influence, possessing controlled substances and menacing a police or peace officer, said the security official."

What a treasure, we're sure fortunate to have him.


But why attack them, there, now?
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BigNumber12: "Thomas has been arrested at least seven times since 2001, on offenses that include assault, resisting arrest, killing or injuring a police animal, driving while under the influence, possessing controlled substances and menacing a police or peace officer, said the security official."

What a treasure, we're sure fortunate to have him.

Or the cops are out to get him?


Five bucks says he was "turning his life around".
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
OK. I read TFA.

My thoughts are as follows:

You don't typically attack someone's HOME if you're trying to spread terror or send a message, and there's MUCH less personal ways to attack someone if that is your goal. 

This was something personal.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tokenwander: OK. I read TFA.

My thoughts are as follows:

You don't typically attack someone's HOME if you're trying to spread terror or send a message, and there's MUCH less personal ways to attack someone if that is your goal. 

This was something personal.


Well it's not some guy picking a random house to get all stabby.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tokenwander: OK. I read TFA.

My thoughts are as follows:

You don't typically attack someone's HOME if you're trying to spread terror or send a message, and there's MUCH less personal ways to attack someone if that is your goal. 

This was something personal.


The rabbi lived next to the synagogue, and the attack happened during a Hanukkah celebration, so some sort of antisemitic motive strikes me as likely.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: waxbeans: BigNumber12: "Thomas has been arrested at least seven times since 2001, on offenses that include assault, resisting arrest, killing or injuring a police animal, driving while under the influence, possessing controlled substances and menacing a police or peace officer, said the security official."

What a treasure, we're sure fortunate to have him.

Or the cops are out to get him?

Five bucks says he was "turning his life around".


We're always rising and falling in America.
 
21-7-b
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tokenwander: You don't typically attack someone's HOME if you're trying to spread terror or send a message, and there's MUCH less personal ways to attack someone if that is your goal. 

This was something personal.


look at it as turning a safe-space into one that isn't and it fits the idea of terrorism pretty well
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: But why attack them, there, now?


tokenwander: OK. I read TFA.

My thoughts are as follows:

You don't typically attack someone's HOME if you're trying to spread terror or send a message, and there's MUCH less personal ways to attack someone if that is your goal.

This was something personal.


A home is much easier to bottle people up in - far moreso than a public building. He reportedly closed the door behind himself after entering and said "Nobody going anywhere."
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

21-7-b: tokenwander: You don't typically attack someone's HOME if you're trying to spread terror or send a message, and there's MUCH less personal ways to attack someone if that is your goal. 

This was something personal.

look at it as turning a safe-space into one that isn't and it fits the idea of terrorism pretty well


I disagree wholeheartedly.

There's lots of religious leaders who live within steps of where they preach. Plus these were Hasidic Jews, so it's not like they were evangelical and outwardly recruiting new membership. In order to convene with them, you had to know they are there and be in the group, so to speak.

It's the East Coast. There's lots of synagogues and places of higher visibility (and higher religious importance) to attack if you want to send an antisemitic message.

I stand by my opinion that this is personal.
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Suddenly bris!
 
maxx2112
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm just here to see how this is Who Know Who's fault.
 
21-7-b
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tokenwander: I disagree wholeheartedly.


there's no room to disagree with anything I said

eg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Definit​i​on_of_terrorism

Terrorism is an anxiety-inspiring method of repeated violent action, employed by (semi-) clandestine individual, group or state actors, for idiosyncratic, criminal or political reasons, whereby - in contrast to assassination - the direct targets of violence are not the main targets. The immediate human victims of violence are generally chosen randomly (targets of opportunity) or selectively (representative or symbolic targets) from a target population, and serve as message generators

grading the act in question by the above definition, this sh*tbag would be getting the big marks
 
gar1013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tokenwander: OK. I read TFA.

My thoughts are as follows:

You don't typically attack someone's HOME if you're trying to spread terror or send a message, and there's MUCH less personal ways to attack someone if that is your goal. 

This was something personal.


It was a Hasidic service inside a home.

It's not that unusual - many churches I've attended grew out of a home based prayer group decades ago.
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tokenwander: 21-7-b: tokenwander: You don't typically attack someone's HOME if you're trying to spread terror or send a message, and there's MUCH less personal ways to attack someone if that is your goal. 

This was something personal.

look at it as turning a safe-space into one that isn't and it fits the idea of terrorism pretty well

I disagree wholeheartedly.

There's lots of religious leaders who live within steps of where they preach. Plus these were Hasidic Jews, so it's not like they were evangelical and outwardly recruiting new membership. In order to convene with them, you had to know they are there and be in the group, so to speak.

It's the East Coast. There's lots of synagogues and places of higher visibility (and higher religious importance) to attack if you want to send an antisemitic message.

I stand by my opinion that this is personal.


Have you ever lived near a Hasidic neighborhood? It's obvious to literally everyone where services are held and when.

Here's a hint:  look for people walking during the sabbath.
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

21-7-b: tokenwander: I disagree wholeheartedly.

there's no room to disagree with anything I said

eg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Definiti​on_of_terrorism

Terrorism is an anxiety-inspiring method of repeated violent action, employed by (semi-) clandestine individual, group or state actors, for idiosyncratic, criminal or political reasons, whereby - in contrast to assassination - the direct targets of violence are not the main targets. The immediate human victims of violence are generally chosen randomly (targets of opportunity) or selectively (representative or symbolic targets) from a target population, and serve as message generators

grading the act in question by the above definition, this sh*tbag would be getting the big marks


I disagree with your assertion that I cannot disagree.

Someone targeting a man (or a man and a group of his friends) is not terrorism. It's also not antisemitic. It's one mad asshole attacking another mad asshole and his cohorts while he threw a party at his house.

I appreciate your definitions, but this doesn't apply.

Your rabbi was a prick who pissed off the wrong guy.

I know, I know... now I'm a Nazi.

Whatever.
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: tokenwander: OK. I read TFA.

My thoughts are as follows:

You don't typically attack someone's HOME if you're trying to spread terror or send a message, and there's MUCH less personal ways to attack someone if that is your goal. 

This was something personal.

It was a Hasidic service inside a home.

It's not that unusual - many churches I've attended grew out of a home based prayer group decades ago.


Unless you have evidence that this is the case in this specific incident, this comment is not helpful at all.

FYI.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tokenwander: Someone targeting a man (or a man and a group of his friends) is not terrorism. It's also not antisemitic. It's one mad asshole attacking another mad asshole and his cohorts while he threw a party at his house.

I appreciate your definitions, but this doesn't apply.

Your rabbi was a prick who pissed off the wrong guy.


What actual, 21st Century Jew-Hate might look like. Hope the New Year brings you plenty of personal loss.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Synagogue doors were locked and/or people seen going in/out of house during party.

Black man taking revenge on the Jews/landlords who've preyed on him for far too long, according to Farrakhan et al.

Something something Palestinians.


Choose one or mix and match according to your beliefs!
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: tokenwander: Someone targeting a man (or a man and a group of his friends) is not terrorism. It's also not antisemitic. It's one mad asshole attacking another mad asshole and his cohorts while he threw a party at his house.

I appreciate your definitions, but this doesn't apply.

Your rabbi was a prick who pissed off the wrong guy.

What actual, 21st Century Jew-Hate might look like. Hope the New Year brings you plenty of personal loss.


YAY! I have been branded a Nazi. I totally called it.
 
21-7-b
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tokenwander: I disagree with your assertion that I cannot disagree.


genuinely, you can't disagree. there is nothing we know to suggest that this was not an act of terrorism. quite clearly, coming on the heels of a number of other incidents, this has generated significant fear beyond the individuals targeted

also, think back to when terrorists started driving vehicles into crowds of people. there was an act that anyone sufficiently filled with hate could undertake. so it is here
 
hughesrep
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tokenwander: gar1013: tokenwander: OK. I read TFA.

My thoughts are as follows:

You don't typically attack someone's HOME if you're trying to spread terror or send a message, and there's MUCH less personal ways to attack someone if that is your goal. 

This was something personal.

It was a Hasidic service inside a home.

It's not that unusual - many churches I've attended grew out of a home based prayer group decades ago.

Unless you have evidence that this is the case in this specific incident, this comment is not helpful at all.

FYI.


No evidence in this case, but the Hasidic community in these areas have a history of designating their homes as a synagogue in order to evade taxes.

I know the area, and live near a much larger Hasidic community.
 
