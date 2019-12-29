 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   When your kid says they are going to start some fires, farking stop them   (foxnews.com) divider line
40
    More: Dumbass, Christmas tree, Magnifying glass, Christmas, Magnification, Lighting, Interior designer Nissa-Lynn Parson, Light, Fox Broadcasting Company  
•       •       •

1102 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2019 at 2:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
to be fair, it wasn't a very green yard
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank goodness he didn't get a BB gun.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JFC. FTFC: The parents still read newspapers and didn't immediately know why their boy wanted a magnifying glass. Must be Liberal Democrats.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Showed them ants, boy
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why else would a young boy want a magnifying glass?
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid looks like a thumb and has a name which rhymes with -ayden. Can't say I'm surprised in the least.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: The kid looks like a thumb and has a name which rhymes with -ayden. Can't say I'm surprised in the least.


I feel bad for saying it, but yeah, naming your kid with an "-ayden" name means you deserve this!
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your child asks for an educational toy, it's ruse. He's going to do evil with it.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: The kid looks like a thumb and has a name which rhymes with -ayden. Can't say I'm surprised in the least.


No aspect of this family or story is new to anyone who views the source (Fox News) with any kind of frequency. This is the ideal "nucular" family for that lot.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I burned tons of things with a small magnifying glass when I was little. Never got out of control though. Getting a fire going takes a lot of work unless everything is bone dry.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekaye: Thank goodness he didn't get a BB gun.


Let's not be too hasty...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how I view most people these days, to be honest - standing around, impotently filming and tutting while assholes given inappropriate power burn down the farking place.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: JFC. FTFC: The parents still read newspapers and didn't immediately know why their boy wanted a magnifying glass. Must be Liberal Democrats.


Forget it, Jake; it's Fox News.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad kid with a magnifying glass is a good kid with a magnifying glass.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I burned tons of things with a small magnifying glass when I was little. Never got out of control though. Getting a fire going takes a lot of work unless everything is bone dry.


Yes. But.

You probly aren't an idiot with FAS parents who taught you nothing about fire in the first place.

Suffer not the children. Theirs is the kingdom of heaven. And that's where they are headed because their idiot parents (it's their fault) seem to be trying to kill them...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Why else would a young boy want a magnifying glass?


"Many Bothans ants died to bring us this information about how to trap Moriarty."

/Give him a few chainsaws so he can learn to juggle.
 
gregscott
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, you don't stop him. You show him how to build a fire, like a campfire, safely. Kids of this age are all natural born pyromaniacs, and need to be taught the right way to do things, so that they won't be as likely to do the wrong things. When I was a kid, we had a in ground grill lined with bricks, and that was the first lesson. Build a fire with tinder and kindling, and then with charcoal.
Scouting is often a great outlet for this sort of interest.
You can teach a 12 year old to shoot safely. There's no reason he can't safely build a fire, with proper instruction.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Built his own Archimedes' Death Ray? I'd be HELPING. Also, there'd be a garden hose close by.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: If your child asks for an educational toy, it's ruse. He's going to do evil with it.


????? I wanted a Elsa Meyer flask as a drinking glass as a child. Back when I was an innocent child.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Why else would a young boy Texan want a magnifying glass?
 
orbister
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: germ78: The kid looks like a thumb and has a name which rhymes with -ayden. Can't say I'm surprised in the least.

I feel bad for saying it, but yeah, naming your kid with an "-ayden" name means you deserve this!


My first thought too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The only thing that can stop a bad kid with a magnifying glass is a good kid with a magnifying glass.


Or a kid shooting up his school. Thank God for the 2ed. America!
 
Wild_Bill_Esq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gojirast: bekaye: Thank goodness he didn't get a BB gun.

Let's not be too hasty...


Yes.  There's always next year.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gregscott: No, you don't stop him. You show him how to build a fire, like a campfire, safely. Kids of this age are all natural born pyromaniacs, and need to be taught the right way to do things, so that they won't be as likely to do the wrong things. When I was a kid, we had a in ground grill lined with bricks, and that was the first lesson. Build a fire with tinder and kindling, and then with charcoal.
Scouting is often a great outlet for this sort of interest.
You can teach a 12 year old to shoot safely. There's no reason he can't safely build a fire, with proper instruction.


Yes teach kids to shoot
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 I caught nephew in the act and told him to do it over a sidewalk or pavement.

/did it as a kid too and was taught how to do it safely, by a older cousin.
 
gregscott
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, back when lots of kids were taught to shoot, and brought guns to school for target shooting competitions, mass shootings and school shootings were virtually unknown. If you teach a child ethical behavior, moral values, and responsible use of tools, they can function quite well.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gregscott: You know, back when lots of kids were taught to shoot, and brought guns to school for target shooting competitions, mass shootings and school shootings were virtually unknown. If you teach a child ethical behavior, moral values, and responsible use of tools, they can function quite well.


Just ignore all the good people who didn't need any of that to be good.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm confused about age groups, so is this something we can blame on Millennials or not?
 
culebra
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gregscott: You know, back when lots of kids were taught to shoot, and brought guns to school for target shooting competitions, mass shootings and school shootings were virtually unknown. If you teach a child ethical behavior, moral values, and responsible use of tools, they can function quite well.


Too bad the NRA stopped teaching responsible use of tools decades ago.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

culebra: gregscott: You know, back when lots of kids were taught to shoot, and brought guns to school for target shooting competitions, mass shootings and school shootings were virtually unknown. If you teach a child ethical behavior, moral values, and responsible use of tools, they can function quite well.

Too bad the NRA stopped teaching responsible use of tools decades ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: If your child asks for an educational toy, it's ruse. He's going to do evil with it.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The whole situation has been magnified out of proportion I see.  You farkers  are focusing on all the wrong things here. It's just a little thing that looks big when you view it from a certain perspective.
 
Fireproof
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gregscott: You know, back when lots of kids were taught to shoot, and brought guns to school for target shooting competitions, mass shootings and school shootings were virtually unknown. If you teach a child ethical behavior, moral values, and responsible use of tools, they can function quite well.


Yes, yes, everything was perfect in the past and correlation always equals causation.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone else remember a short story about a kid burning ants with a magnifying glass and wondering if the ants saw the sun filling the whole sky, then aliens arrive and the kid sees the sun fill the whole sky and lives just long enough to realize what was happening?
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Child prodigy. Give him a violin.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Why else would a young boy want a magnifying glass?


Melting stuff.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

culebra: gregscott: You know, back when lots of kids were taught to shoot, and brought guns to school for target shooting competitions, mass shootings and school shootings were virtually unknown. If you teach a child ethical behavior, moral values, and responsible use of tools, they can function quite well.

Too bad the NRA stopped teaching responsible use of tools decades ago.


We don't need the NRA anyone. It was made because the civil war showed us our population could not hit the side of a barn. Well, we sure can now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Child prodigy. Give him a violin.


He will be placed in either G&T or special Ed depending on how much the administrators like or dislike him.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report