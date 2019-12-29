 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Samoa lifts state of emergency over measles epidemic. Unfortunately, you're still only able to get Do-si-dos and Tagalongs in spots   (bbc.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I never need an emergency to eat Samoa, but it's nice to know there's one handy if I need one.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got a bit of a measles problem but what's a n**** going to do, he's Samoan. That don't make it right for Marsalis to throw him out a window, fark up the way a n**** talk.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Samoa joe sells girls scout cookies #wwe #prowrestling
Youtube TS1_ux2_MBY
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those Thin Mints are a scam though. I ate a whole box. Wasn't feeling thin at all.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But I thought that we should embrace those childhood diseases that used to kill quite a lot of children before those VACCINES were invented....

/ things that never get old: Jokes about anti-vax and the children of anti-vaxxers
 
