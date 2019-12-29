 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   US sees highest number of mass killings on record. And there you were, hoping vinyl would come back in style   (bbc.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're number one!

USA!  USA!  USA!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are a violent country very comfortable with killing and I'm not just talking about criminals.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we had moved on to climate change.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Of the 41 cases in 2019, 33 involved firearms, researchers said.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We glorify killers, firearms and high scores. We make media celebrating these things as the protagonist/manly.

Yeah, it's probably gonna get worse each year.
 
williesleg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they take away your guns.
Next they take away your speech.
Finally they take you away.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess this is what you get when your research is attributed to "USA Today" and not, say, the actual farking FBI.
-
/The FBI numbers for 2019 come out in a couple weeks
//When the number is far smaller, its a guarantee someone will use the USA Today numbers to claim the FBI is lying
///My over/under is six posts
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious but studiously ignored causes: Right-wing D-bags with low T, or teen loser, anger issues, a Taxi Driver fetish, and suggestible mentalities that make them believe all the hero/tuff guy B.S. they've been force fed by the nutjob wing of the GOP. Plus, they're dough boi pusswads too scared to throw a punch. Back shooting drygulcher cowards...with easy access to  tacticool armaments. Can't point out the obvious in 'both sides' media.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a definite surge in violence when Trump got elected. It's almost like these assholes feel that they can come out of the shadows because "their guy" is in the White House.....
 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its the price we pay to ensure that right wing gun nuts have the ability to rise up and stop a crooked criminal oligarchy from taking over govt and ignoring laws and the constitution while it sells us down the river to foreign interests.

Oh wait, they voted for that. The guns are required to slay fellow citizens in defense of their corrupt regime.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: We're number one!

USA!  USA!  USA!


That's just for the US, not the world.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we just have a thread were the Mouth Foaming Gun Nuts and normal people got into a fight about this topic.???

Meh whatever I'll just post these again.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the overall violent crime rate is down over the past 30 years, yet mass killings are up. Seems like there's a societal reservoir of bloodlust that is bursting through the seams here, causing these incidents.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

williesleg: First they take away your guns.
Next they take away your speech.
Finally they take you away.


Vs America's unique alternative that you've chosen:
First the heavily armed psychopath takes your life.
The end.
 
merkinpeeble
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Guess this is what you get when your research is attributed to "USA Today" and not, say, the actual farking FBI.
-
/The FBI numbers for 2019 come out in a couple weeks
//When the number is far smaller, its a guarantee someone will use the USA Today numbers to claim the FBI is lying
///My over/under is six posts


This is so confusing, I thought we didn't trust the FBI anymore.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: We are a violent country very comfortable with killing and I'm not just talking about criminals.


It's almost like changing a society (or social norms) requires full engagement from birth on....

/ empathy, problem solving and conflict resolution classes for everyone. Especially kids.

// or am I just a crazy person?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: So the overall violent crime rate is down over the past 30 years, yet mass killings are up. Seems like there's a societal reservoir of bloodlust that is bursting through the seams here, causing these incidents.


That's kind of obvious to normal people, but you are not allowed to say that here.
Expressing sentiments like that here will get you in a lot of trouble. Save rational thoughts for rational folks.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Didn't we just have a thread were the Mouth Foaming Gun Nuts and normal people got into a fight about this topic.???

Meh whatever I'll just post these again.

[Fark user image 425x335]
[Fark user image 425x303]
[Fark user image 425x301]
[Fark user image 425x302]


k.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: There was a definite surge in violence when Trump got elected. It's almost like these assholes feel that they can come out of the shadows because "their guy" is in the White House.....


It isn't that "their guy" is in the White House. Its that he is not EVERYWHERE, yet.
This has been nothing but a several year long call for a political endgame to Democracy itself.
-
/This goes WAAAAAY beyond the White House, it is about non-white, non-evangelicals still openly walking the streets like the belong here.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: There was a definite surge in violence when Trump got elected. It's almost like these assholes feel that they can come out of the shadows because "their guy" is in the White House.....


DRINK!!
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: TotallyRealNotFake: Didn't we just have a thread were the Mouth Foaming Gun Nuts and normal people got into a fight about this topic.???

Meh whatever I'll just post these again.

[Fark user image 425x335]
[Fark user image 425x303]
[Fark user image 425x301]
[Fark user image 425x302]

k.

[i.redd.it image 850x629]


Of course mass shootings are far less than 1% of gun deaths.
But they are the one category where the victims are mainly affluent white people, so its the -ONLY- one that matters.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: iheartscotch: There was a definite surge in violence when Trump got elected. It's almost like these assholes feel that they can come out of the shadows because "their guy" is in the White House.....

DRINK!!


Well, there have been some Trump-inspired attacks, though.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: TotallyRealNotFake: Didn't we just have a thread were the Mouth Foaming Gun Nuts and normal people got into a fight about this topic.???

Meh whatever I'll just post these again.

[Fark user image 425x335]
[Fark user image 425x303]
[Fark user image 425x301]
[Fark user image 425x302]

k.

[i.redd.it image 850x629]


Could you put that in an easier to understand format?  Like how many 9/11s worth of people die each year by a gun?  Thanks!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Didn't we just have a thread were the Mouth Foaming Gun Nuts and normal people got into a fight about this topic.???

Meh whatever I'll just post these again.

[Fark user image 425x335]
[Fark user image 425x303]
[Fark user image 425x301]
[Fark user image 425x302]


Is today a day ending in Y? Then yes, yes we did
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [i.redd.it image 850x629]


Is that like some weird lullaby to people?
Or a bedtime story we should tell children?

"Well, you see Timmy, only 250 were murdered in mass shootings, the other tens of thousands of gun deaths were homicide and suicide!"

"Tell it again, Daddy!"

"No, no, you need to get some sleep. Now where do we keep our loaded guns?"

"Sigh... up on top of the dresser where I can't  reach them"

"That's right, Timmy."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Obvious but studiously ignored causes: Right-wing D-bags with low T, or teen loser, anger issues, a Taxi Driver fetish, and suggestible mentalities that make them believe all the hero/tuff guy B.S. they've been force fed by the nutjob wing of the GOP. Plus, they're dough boi pusswads too scared to throw a punch. Back shooting drygulcher cowards...with easy access to  tacticool armaments. Can't point out the obvious in 'both sides' media.


Yep, look at all them right wingers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Luckily the year isn't over, and maybe some other country can rusha head and win the title?
 
gar1013
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Fark seems really slow to green light any links to a terrorist attack that occurred last night:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-7833919/Multiple-stab-victims-repor​ted-synagogue-upstate-New-York.html

It's almost as if people only carry about Jewish lives when the attacker fits the proper profile, and uses the proper weaponry.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gar1013: Meanwhile Fark seems really slow to green light any links to a terrorist attack that occurred last night:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-7833919/Multiple-stab-victims-repor​ted-synagogue-upstate-New-York.html

It's almost as if people only carry about Jewish lives when the attacker fits the proper profile, and uses the proper weaponry.


There's something else very different about that one - all the victims lived because it was only a knife that was used.  Super strange.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

merkinpeeble: Dryad: Guess this is what you get when your research is attributed to "USA Today" and not, say, the actual farking FBI.
-
/The FBI numbers for 2019 come out in a couple weeks
//When the number is far smaller, its a guarantee someone will use the USA Today numbers to claim the FBI is lying
///My over/under is six posts

This is so confusing, I thought we didn't trust the FBI anymore.


Only when the numbers the gun people can cherry pick don't fit their narrative. If those numbers work in their favor the FBI is to be hailed as the great authority, and if the numbers don't they are to be reviled as part of the guvmint plot to take OUR FREEDUMZ!1!!!1!11!

That's how it works.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: Meanwhile Fark seems really slow to green light any links to a terrorist attack that occurred last night:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-7833919/Multiple-stab-victims-repor​ted-synagogue-upstate-New-York.html

It's almost as if people only carry about Jewish lives when the attacker fits the proper profile, and uses the proper weaponry.


Cut them some slack, it has been a very busy news day.  Someone stole an ambulance, Dave Berry wrote a column, and something about people urinating at night.  Five people attacked in a hate crime isn't as important as those.
 
Dryad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Obvious but studiously ignored causes: Right-wing D-bags with low T, or teen loser, anger issues, a Taxi Driver fetish, and suggestible mentalities that make them believe all the hero/tuff guy B.S. they've been force fed by the nutjob wing of the GOP. Plus, they're dough boi pusswads too scared to throw a punch. Back shooting drygulcher cowards...with easy access to  tacticool armaments. Can't point out the obvious in 'both sides' media.


Funny how you don't care a whit about anyone who was shot, or why.
Only if you can score political points against your 'opponent' in whatever dysfunctional game you are playing with them.
There is no "both sides". Most of us are not part of your little game. Both sets of you are the same bunch of farking entitled racist white mofo's, sitting across a table from each other having you're little sibling spat and using the bodies of the rest of us like pawns in your self-centered little red-vs-blue game.
-
/Fark you.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds skewed due to the definition and only recently keeping track based that definition, because there was a lot of gang killings in the 90s.

Anyways, is 90% of this list due to Chicago? Pretty sure it's due to Chicago.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
California had the highest number of mass killings per state, with eight.

How's that strict California gun control working out?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How can it be only 41? Previous Fark threads have assured me there have been more mass-killings than days by guns alone. So there should have been at least 363 so far this year. But it's probably more like 5,285.

/clutches pearls
//faints
 
Dryad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: BonoboJeezus: Obvious but studiously ignored causes: Right-wing D-bags with low T, or teen loser, anger issues, a Taxi Driver fetish, and suggestible mentalities that make them believe all the hero/tuff guy B.S. they've been force fed by the nutjob wing of the GOP. Plus, they're dough boi pusswads too scared to throw a punch. Back shooting drygulcher cowards...with easy access to  tacticool armaments. Can't point out the obvious in 'both sides' media.

Yep, look at all them right wingers.

[Fark user image 425x457]


To expand numbers high enough to attract attention, they have to broaden the definition wide enough to catch mostly inner city handgun violence.
In the end though, they dispose of all those bodies, as they were only ever a way to inflate a talking point about the few white rifle victims.
-
And of course, the solutions they propose are solutions that only would have saved the handful of white people.
-
/Pro-gun nuts or Anti-gun nuts, the one common factor among you is unabashed racism
//Tired of having our bodies used in your proxy war
///You guys really just need to get over it and get a room
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And MSNBC is reporting a shooting at a Texas church (not a repeat).
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I light a candle will that help?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: And MSNBC is reporting a shooting at a Texas church (not a repeat).


YUP. Just the thing for a Sunday morning. 2 dead, 1 critical so far. Praise de lawd (local paper).
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe the NRA is right. Guns aren't the problem. The farking gun nuts are the problem. Remove them, you remove most of the guns.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: California had the highest number of mass killings per state, with eight.

How's that strict California gun control working out?


Now imagine how high the number would be without it.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shall not be infringed
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty

When people find their ideal career.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: California had the highest number of mass killings per state, with eight.

How's that strict California gun control working out?


Pretty well considering California is the most populous state in the union, and will have more of everything. The fact that it borders three other states without such controls didn't even enter your tiny mind, did it?
But you knew that already didn't you turd dropper?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ironically, nobody is trying to take Republicans' guns away.
They are just so stupid, they are easily let to believe that Obama wanted to take their shotguns and hunting rifles away.
 
merkinpeeble
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dryad: big pig peaches: BonoboJeezus: Obvious but studiously ignored causes: Right-wing D-bags with low T, or teen loser, anger issues, a Taxi Driver fetish, and suggestible mentalities that make them believe all the hero/tuff guy B.S. they've been force fed by the nutjob wing of the GOP. Plus, they're dough boi pusswads too scared to throw a punch. Back shooting drygulcher cowards...with easy access to  tacticool armaments. Can't point out the obvious in 'both sides' media.

Yep, look at all them right wingers.

[Fark user image 425x457]

To expand numbers high enough to attract attention, they have to broaden the definition wide enough to catch mostly inner city handgun violence.
In the end though, they dispose of all those bodies, as they were only ever a way to inflate a talking point about the few white rifle victims.
-
And of course, the solutions they propose are solutions that only would have saved the handful of white people.
-
/Pro-gun nuts or Anti-gun nuts, the one common factor among you is unabashed racism
//Tired of having our bodies used in your proxy war
///You guys really just need to get over it and get a room


So literally everyone is a racist? That is certain to help clear this whole thing up.

Thanks for the help!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

merkinpeeble: Dryad: big pig peaches: BonoboJeezus: Obvious but studiously ignored causes: Right-wing D-bags with low T, or teen loser, anger issues, a Taxi Driver fetish, and suggestible mentalities that make them believe all the hero/tuff guy B.S. they've been force fed by the nutjob wing of the GOP. Plus, they're dough boi pusswads too scared to throw a punch. Back shooting drygulcher cowards...with easy access to  tacticool armaments. Can't point out the obvious in 'both sides' media.

Yep, look at all them right wingers.

[Fark user image 425x457]

To expand numbers high enough to attract attention, they have to broaden the definition wide enough to catch mostly inner city handgun violence.
In the end though, they dispose of all those bodies, as they were only ever a way to inflate a talking point about the few white rifle victims.
-
And of course, the solutions they propose are solutions that only would have saved the handful of white people.
-
/Pro-gun nuts or Anti-gun nuts, the one common factor among you is unabashed racism
//Tired of having our bodies used in your proxy war
///You guys really just need to get over it and get a room

So literally everyone is a racist? That is certain to help clear this whole thing up.

Thanks for the help!


Hey come on - the people who want fewer people to die are the real racists.
The farking left wing wants people to have housing and health care and education. And there's nothing in their platform about keeping the right to shoot people. Farking assholes.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: So the overall violent crime rate is down over the past 30 years, yet mass killings are up. Seems like there's a societal reservoir of bloodlust that is bursting through the seams here, causing these incidents.


But what is "up"? Are we talking about 4 or 5 more incidents throughout the entire country. The article doesn't seem to provide that information for some perspective.
 
Dryad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

merkinpeeble: Dryad: big pig peaches: BonoboJeezus: Obvious but studiously ignored causes: Right-wing D-bags with low T, or teen loser, anger issues, a Taxi Driver fetish, and suggestible mentalities that make them believe all the hero/tuff guy B.S. they've been force fed by the nutjob wing of the GOP. Plus, they're dough boi pusswads too scared to throw a punch. Back shooting drygulcher cowards...with easy access to  tacticool armaments. Can't point out the obvious in 'both sides' media.

Yep, look at all them right wingers.

[Fark user image 425x457]

To expand numbers high enough to attract attention, they have to broaden the definition wide enough to catch mostly inner city handgun violence.
In the end though, they dispose of all those bodies, as they were only ever a way to inflate a talking point about the few white rifle victims.
-
And of course, the solutions they propose are solutions that only would have saved the handful of white people.
-
/Pro-gun nuts or Anti-gun nuts, the one common factor among you is unabashed racism
//Tired of having our bodies used in your proxy war
///You guys really just need to get over it and get a room

So literally everyone is a racist? That is certain to help clear this whole thing up.

Thanks for the help!


No, just you nutjobs. The rest of us mostly get along. You don't get that the 1% of you on either extreme of the gun issue long ago lost sight of any actual progress. You don't care anymore, you have tunnel vision for each other and each other alone.
-
/You are now just having a domestic dispute and wanting the rest of us to take sides and join in.
 
