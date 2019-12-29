 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Ah, I love a military parade. The tanks, the guns, the missiles." "Wait, I didn't know we had missiles." "Oh, crap"   (bbc.com) divider line
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That damn Jamal again.
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know why we don't just deploy a permanent and continuous umbrella of AC-130 gunships and AWACS or Global Hawk over these farkwits.
 
champu [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The second amendment is a curse upon Yemen.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If your military gets owned at a parade...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
at the upcoming 3rd graduation parade in a few months they'll have SO MUCH SECURITY...and nothing happens.

then like a week later when all those security forces are stood down from all working triple shifts something else gets attacked.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yumpin Yimmini, them crazy Yemenis
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They might want to finish up that civil war before having a parade.
 
