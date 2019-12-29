 Skip to content
This week on CSB Sunday Morning: what's the most memorable New Year's Eve celebration you've ever been part of?
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad acquired an old air raid siren at one of his jobs. He and I used to like plugging that thing in at midnight and let it sing, just to startle the neighbourhood.

If I inherit it, I'm totally using it every chance I get
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite NYE memories are from my taxi driving days in OC. Mandatory 12 hour shift from 1p to 1a that I would usually extend to around 3a. The board would light up  around 6p and there would be five hours of frenzy followed by a lull around midnight. That was time to find a concrete roof to hide under for the celebratory gunfire and then get ready for the frenzy of drunks going home. Huge piles of cash and the only danger was pulling a Rose Parade tour if you didn't quit by 4.

That was fun, but the good part came after that. Head back home on the scoot and grab the board for dawn patrol. Most years I'd have the main HB break to myself for at least an hour or two before anyone else paddled out. There are advantages to being the designated driver on NYE. Peaceful wave riding at dawn is a great way to start a new year.
 
mama2tnt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born nine months and a few days after NYE, so that was one, I suppose.

Y2K was a biggie for all of us, but only until we realized the lights weren't going out around the world.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Spent Y2K sitting in a hospital in Southern Illinois with my wife, daughter, and 2-day old son waiting for the lights and machines to go off and possibly not come back on.  Didn't think it was likely to happen but guarded our collective brain-goo from the zombie anyway.  Homeboy turns 20 today.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jerusalem New year's Eve 2000 at Hebrew University. No idea if things were going to be fine or not. Spoiler alert, they were.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NYE 2000

I had turned 18 the summer before so my mom let me have champagne when the Peach dropped.

A very important lesson was learned. Champagne sucks.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salted Metal Honey: Spent Y2K sitting in a hospital in Southern Illinois with my wife, daughter, and 2-day old son waiting for the lights and machines to go off and possibly not come back on.  Didn't think it was likely to happen but guarded our collective brain-goo from the zombie anyway.  Homeboy turns 20 today.


Spent Y2K sitting in a data center waiting for the shiat to hit the fan. Was not surprised when it didn't.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Okay so this thread is going to be nothing but Y2K stories. Good job, submitter.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should I make a  rule of no Y2K stories. Speaking as a total hypocrite myself.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Long story short, we'll be married 14 years this July.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Brawndo: Long story short, we'll be married 14 years this July.


Kid born in September?
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bounced a friend's New Year's Eve parties through college. (There were never problems, she just had a thing that she wanted me around--and I did pull her out of a number of bar fights with confused men that either did or didn't want to sleep with her as she felt appropriate at the time.) The people were bright but didn't seem to understand blackjack despite my honest instructions, would panic after paying the table for a hand and didn't want to deal any more. I'd come prepared to play and make a killing dealing all night long.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know everyone is going to hate another Y2K story but, at the time, I lived across the street from a run-down house where 10 or so college students lived and there was always something going on.

At midnight they were running outside doing asshole college student stuff and one guy slammed a bottle of beer and threw it up in the air about 30 feet or so, end-over-end. It hit the concrete street, bounced 2 or 3 times and landed upright after wobbling. I was so impressed, I loudly exclaimed to my wife and her sister, who were standing at the window next to me, "Did you see that, that bottle landed upright!" Asshole student heard me. Not impressed, he walked over to the bottle, picked it up and smashed it in the street shattering it. What was a really impressive feat now became a mess that I had to go outside and sweep up.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NYE 1975. (Bicentennial year coming) Turned 18 6 months before. Friends apartment. The last thing I remember is someone counting down from 10, I tried puking into a long neck of Bud, and woke up at 12:30a
 
mama2tnt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Okay, here's a story that's memorable to me and happened long before Y2K.

New Year's Eve 1978: I had just moved out of my parents house and in with a man for the first time. About half an hour before midnight, it started to snow, and ended up being the start of an absolutely devastating winter.

And at about 30 seconds to midnight, my lover and I started to fight about something or other, and that pretty much set the tone for the entire relationship.

/he was a Hall of Fame-worthy abuser
 
usahole
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I went to a fancy New Year's Eve wedding in one of the Newport Rhode Island mansions (I think it was the Astor) many years ago now. Limousines picked us up at the hotel, black tie, open bar, etc. After dinner in the ballroom, we moved into the adjoining room where an enormous table was laden with piles of desserts; toy trains sped on their tracks amongst the myriad delights and on top of the constructed mountain was Father Christmas, smiling and waving at us. At midnight a huge box was pushed into the ballroom, someone lifted the bride's little sister up and she lifted the top off the box - balloons filled the room. The marriage was over by Easter; on their honeymoon the groom told the bride she 'would never take the place his mother'.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have two that I remember, both pretty meh:
I was maybe 12 and I called a friend's house at midnight. Didn't know their entire family had colds and were trying to sleep.

My wife and I and another couple went to a "family friendly" NYE street party in midtown Atlanta. We didn't have kids yet, and theirs were being baby sat by grandma. We go inside one of the buildings and there is a giant line dance happening. Some guy I don't know says "Oh. My. Gawd. What is this?" I try to explain line dancing. He says "Honey, straight white people should not try to dance." I could only nod agreement.
 
