 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Doctor accused of 25 murders is suing the hospital where he used to work for defamation   (apnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Sick, Medicine, Physician, Patient, Hospital, deaths of hospital patients, defamation lawsuit, Death, English-language films  
•       •       •

115 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2019 at 9:30 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Found your guy, subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You nervous?
Yea, me too.

Don't worry about it

We'll figure it out.

See ya in there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess this state has no assisted suicide law on the books.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you were at your end he's probably the doctor you'd want, not someone that lets people suffer as long as possible. When it comes to end of life suffering we treat pets far better than people.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, the hospital is saying he shut off the patient revenue flow too early?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I really liked the part where he claimed he did not receive training.  Yeah, that was med school and residency.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report