(News.com.au)   Sydney decides it doesn't have quite enough fire already   (news.com.au) divider line
19
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smokey the Bear says... 'Dafuq are you DOING, mate?!'
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
to be fair they've already bought them and paid the contracts - it'd actually cost more NOT to fire them, so maybe next year is the year you want to rethink things.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

How much Australia might there BE next year?


How much Australia might there BE next year?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

exactly the same amount as if they didn't have new year fireworks

How much Australia might there BE next year?


exactly the same amount as if they didn't have new year fireworks
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

.... that's a joke, right?

How much Australia might there BE next year?

exactly the same amount as if they didn't have new year fireworks


.... that's a joke, right?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no.

Perhaps you need to be more specific, it appears as though you think that a fireworks display in the city is going to somehow destroy part of Australia - is that right?

How much Australia might there BE next year?

exactly the same amount as if they didn't have new year fireworks

.... that's a joke, right?


no.

Perhaps you need to be more specific, it appears as though you think that a fireworks display in the city is going to somehow destroy part of Australia - is that right?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uh.. yeah, that's what the article is about.  Do they take that risk?

How much Australia might there BE next year?

exactly the same amount as if they didn't have new year fireworks

.... that's a joke, right?

no.

Perhaps you need to be more specific, it appears as though you think that a fireworks display in the city is going to somehow destroy part of Australia - is that right?


Uh.. yeah, that's what the article is about.  Do they take that risk?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Xai: Alphax: Xai: Alphax: Xai: to be fair they've already bought them and paid the contracts - it'd actually cost more NOT to fire them, so maybe next year is the year you want to rethink things.

How much Australia might there BE next year?

exactly the same amount as if they didn't have new year fireworks

.... that's a joke, right?

no.

Perhaps you need to be more specific, it appears as though you think that a fireworks display in the city is going to somehow destroy part of Australia - is that right?

Uh.. yeah, that's what the article is about.  Do they take that risk?


the article states that it's safe to proceed and would only be cancelled if there was a risk. Honestly I don't know what you are suggesting the risk is - it's downtown, there isn't any bush for many miles and it's performed over open water.

The article is about people being concerned (which is fair, they might not know) and officials saying that it's safe to proceed. I don't see the issue.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The burnt city teaches best?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You can cancel. You just WON'T cancel.

Be adults about it. Cancel the f*cking thing and spend the time raising money for fire services. Yeah? Seems really f*cking bad.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cancelling would waste money, it would mean LESS money for the fire services.

Be adults about it. Cancel the f*cking thing and spend the time raising money for fire services. Yeah? Seems really f*cking bad.


cancelling would waste money, it would mean LESS money for the fire services.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You can cancel. You just WON'T cancel.

Be adults about it. Cancel the f*cking thing and spend the time raising money for fire services. Yeah? Seems really f*cking bad.


The money paying for fireworks is already spent, cancelling them loses the city a lot of money and business, as the Sydney fire works are a fairly popular tourist thing. While it would be a nice symbolic act, it's an extremely expensive act that remains entirely symbolic offering no actual help for the fires in the rest of the country.

It would be better to simply dedicate the show to the firefighters, and turn it into a telethon, raising money for firefighters and those affected by the fires. Would be far more practical than a knee jerk reaction that no one is allowed nice things while part of the country is suffering.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fireworks at Bondi beach might set all those cigars on fire.
 
eKonk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You can cancel. You just WON'T cancel.

Be adults about it. Cancel the f*cking thing and spend the time raising money for fire services. Yeah? Seems really f*cking bad.


They are being adults about it. They evaluated the situation and have (correctly) determined it is safe to proceed as planned. It benefits no one to cancel, unless they can somehow recoup a significant portion of the money (seems rather unlikely) - in which case I do like your idea about diverting the money to fire fighting/prevention and encouraging others to follow suit.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Idk.
There isn't any bush in Brazil and they still ended up with forest fires. So your logic may be flawed.

How much Australia might there BE next year?

exactly the same amount as if they didn't have new year fireworks

.... that's a joke, right?

no.

Perhaps you need to be more specific, it appears as though you think that a fireworks display in the city is going to somehow destroy part of Australia - is that right?

Uh.. yeah, that's what the article is about.  Do they take that risk?

the article states that it's safe to proceed and would only be cancelled if there was a risk. Honestly I don't know what you are suggesting the risk is - it's downtown, there isn't any bush for many miles and it's performed over open water.

The article is about people being concerned (which is fair, they might not know) and officials saying that it's safe to proceed. I don't see the issue.


Idk.
There isn't any bush in Brazil and they still ended up with forest fires. So your logic may be flawed.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
(rereads the article)  The Fire Service does NOT say it's safe.  What article are the rest of you reading?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

You don't have forest fires when there is no forest. It's downtown, not the jungle.

How much Australia might there BE next year?

exactly the same amount as if they didn't have new year fireworks

.... that's a joke, right?

no.

Perhaps you need to be more specific, it appears as though you think that a fireworks display in the city is going to somehow destroy part of Australia - is that right?

Uh.. yeah, that's what the article is about.  Do they take that risk?

the article states that it's safe to proceed and would only be cancelled if there was a risk. Honestly I don't know what you are suggesting the risk is - it's downtown, there isn't any bush for many miles and it's performed over open water.

The article is about people being concerned (which is fair, they might not know) and officials saying that it's safe to proceed. I don't see the issue.

Idk.
There isn't any bush in Brazil and they still ended up with forest fires. So your logic may be flawed.


You don't have forest fires when there is no forest. It's downtown, not the jungle.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alphax: (rereads the article)  The Fire Service does NOT say it's safe.  What article are the rest of you reading?


Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons "If I determine it to be too risky ... (then) where necessary, we won't allow them to go ahead"

I think you are falling into a false binary that something must be 100% safe or 100% lethal and will kill us all. The world does not operate that way.

The fire commissioner will stop the display if it is too risky, you should trust his expertise - as do I.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

When was the last time you visited Sydney?


When was the last time you visited Sydney?
 
