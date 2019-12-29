 Skip to content
(CNN)   Gravity is the tinfoil hat that cliff-side hikers wear to keep Tlazolteotl out of their brainwaves   (cnn.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Breaking News: Crying for help helps

In other news water is wet, sky is blue...
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What have you done Subby?
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA "Her cries for help may have saved her"

In other news fire is hot, water is wet and shockingly the sky remains up.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Breaking News: Crying for help helps

In other news water is wet, sky is blue...


I should have read the thread before posting...
 
zez
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People still yell for help when hurt or lost in the wilderness these days? I thought everyone just posted instagram selfies with location turned on and #imgonnadie #somebodysaveme
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: What have you done Subby?
[2.bp.blogspot.com image 288x401]


Is he still around? I haven't seen him in years but the headline sure brings back memories.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ahh, that headline brings me back.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xai: Circusdog320: Breaking News: Crying for help helps

In other news water is wet, sky is blue...

I should have read the thread before posting...


No worries
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xai: Circusdog320: Breaking News: Crying for help helps

In other news water is wet, sky is blue...

I should have read the thread before posting...


You read a headline in the link.  That is more than most Farkers do before posting.  We're not expecting miracles.
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4uLf​6​_m1Ps
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The trick is to miss the ground. Distract yourself at just the right time.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Pinnacle Point: What have you done Subby?
[2.bp.blogspot.com image 288x401]

Is he still around? I haven't seen him in years but the headline sure brings back memories.


I thinks it's been about 5 years at least. Hope he's evolved and found himself.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I disagree. I feel that her crying for help was selfish, ultimately self-serving and endangered a very expensive helicopter, and when she can walk again, she should be forced out of the community.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a hiker, I've chatted with a lot of other hikers without the common sense and with too much pride to actually yell for help when they're first in trouble.  It's especially prevalent among old men.  They'll take about how super prepared they are, capable of building fires in all conditions, carrying rope that they'll never once use in their lifetimes, they'll talk about their big old bowie knives...  but, they'll get stubborn and would rather die in the wilderness than sit in place and blow a whistle when they first lose their sense of direction, which is exactly when it's most effective to get unlost... before you wander off a cliff.

/I've no idea how she fell off the cliff to start with, it's possible she left the trail on purpose for an ill advised cliff exploration.
 
clancifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Definitely a +1 for the Bevets reference. It's been a while.
 
