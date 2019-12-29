 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   As the climate changes, will more towns opt to uproot and move to higher ground like the small town in this tale?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Flood, River, Federal Emergency Management Agency, town stay put, Dam, Town, years of buyouts, flood risks  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2019 at 3:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♫♪♫
Well I'm a standin' on a corner in Winslow, Nebraska
Such a fine sight to see
It's a girl my lord in a flat-bottom boat
slowin' down to take a look at me
Come on baby
Don't say maybe
I gotta know if your life-preserver is gonna save me.
♪♫♪

/ yes, alcohol was involved
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned from Fark that Nebraska has a coastline.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned from fark that there are people so dim they think only places near the coast can suffer flooding due to climate change, that they think doesn't exist anyway.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Today I learned from Fark that Nebraska has a coastline.


Places in NE and IA looked like inland seas. The creeks and rivers are really shallow with no real cuts like you see in most other landscapes and the water just spreads out everywhere except where there are levees. But levees built 50-80 years ago weren't able to contain this flood. And the current administration isn't doing much to help them recover.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Towns exist for two reasons; need and inertia. When this town was founded, it was needed. Now they're going to relocate as a group, which sounds more inertia than need.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It happened in the St. Louis area after the flood of 1993.The town of Valmeyer, Illinois completely moved
up to the top of the bluff over the Mississippi..Unfortunately, other places, foolishly acted as if nothing happened or will ever happen again..For example, the Missouri River bottoms at Chesterfield Missouri
continue to be developed..
 
groppet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But their family lived there for 5 generations and it is their birthright to live and die there
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report