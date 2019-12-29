 Skip to content
One of the most anticipated columns of the year: Dave Barry's Year in Review
the one and only murph [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad this got greenlit. I truly miss getting to read a weekly Barry column in the local rag.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I get the impression that Dave Barry did not care much for 2019.
 
snowjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, that was a lot of words. I can't blame him, I guess. If satire isn't dead yet after 2019, it's definitely on life support.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*looks at picture*
That's Dave Barry?
Then who was the writer that had a comedy show on network TV?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I get the impression that Dave Barry did not care much for 2019.


I also have this sneaking suspicion that he questions the quality of officiating in NFL games...

/doesn't care for football
 
Halfmast Trousers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The epicenter of the year's eventfulness was, of course, Washington, an endlessly erupting scandal volcano, belching out dense, swirling smoke-plumes of spin, rumor, innuendo, misdirection and lies emitted by both sides. "
Swing and a miss.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His hair looks like a wig made from yak fur.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was a year so eventful that every time another asteroid whizzed past the Earth, barely avoiding a collision that would have destroyed human civilization, we were not 100% certain it was good news.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
