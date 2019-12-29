 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Today we are going to test the myth that it is safe to park in the Mission district of San Francisco. Myth busted   (sfgate.com) divider line
6
6 Comments
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I lived in SF (95-2000) I parked my car in some really shiatty Mission areas all the time.  One of my buddies basically lived in an alley there.  Not once was my car ever messed with.

Yet I let my girlfriend take it to work one day at her hospital on Van Ness and it get stolen in the middle of the day.

/csb
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Live in a shiathole, win shiatty prizes.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess he didn't go with the James Bond alarm system..

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I guess he didn't go with the James Bond alarm system..

[Fark user image image 352x264][Fark user image image 566x367]


The Robocop-world device seems to be a great deal simpler, and clean-up's a breeze!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Mr. Shabooboo: I guess he didn't go with the James Bond alarm system..

[Fark user image image 352x264][Fark user image image 566x367]

The Robocop-world device seems to be a great deal simpler, and clean-up's a breeze!

[Fark user image 400x217] [View Full Size image _x_]


The Lotus Esprit Turbo is no 2000 SUX
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Adam Savage? Engine kill switch? Hmm.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That'd kill it alright.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Report