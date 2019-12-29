 Skip to content
(Popsugar)   Paging Mr. Cool Ice, Mr. Cool Ice, please report...we have a new and awesome tattoo thread   (edition.popsugar.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lineart tattoos might not stand the test of time on the body, but I do have to admit they make sexy Instagram pics
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sometimes, less really is more.
 
Drew P Balls [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He ded
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I once saw a girl with WHITE tattooed down one leg and TRASH on the other.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My name is Kelly


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


yllek si eman yM

No able flip characters down upside why?!?!?!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was a junkie I wanted a tattoo of where to stick the needle it. I was not a good junkie. I gave it up...still no tattoo. Tattoos are for hooligans
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Sometimes, less really is more.


And with tattoos, none is most.
 
almejita
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: When I was a junkie I wanted a tattoo of where to stick the needle it. I was not a good junkie. I gave it up...still no tattoo. Tattoos are for hooligans


And junkies.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ooh! Do I get to be the killjoy that points out that all these women are going to get old and their ink won't be as attractive in 20 years?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: [i.imgur.com image 500x370]


While I love that pic and have used it myself, trashy tattoos ain't confined to us palefaces.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Ooh! Do I get to be the killjoy that points out that all these women are going to get old and their ink won't be as attractive in 20 years?


You get to be the first one in this thread, yes.
 
dracos31
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

almejita: some_beer_drinker: When I was a junkie I wanted a tattoo of where to stick the needle it. I was not a good junkie. I gave it up...still no tattoo. Tattoos are for hooligans

And junkies.


Suck me, farkface.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Ooh! Do I get to be the killjoy that points out that all these women are going to get old and their ink won't be as attractive in 20 years?


Teenie Tiny Tattoo
Youtube -n_yW6Ejw44


I get to be the Weeners a relevant song.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Fabric_Man: Ooh! Do I get to be the killjoy that points out that all these women are going to get old and their ink won't be as attractive in 20 years?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-n_yW6Ej​w44]

I get to be the Weeners a relevant song.


Hooray for filter-pwnage!
 
Gramma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Ooh! Do I get to be the killjoy that points out that all these women are going to get old and their ink won't be as attractive in 20 years?


The gal that has the tattoo under her breast won't have an issue. Booby-droop will completely hide it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Tattoos most likey to be seen in Starbucks"
 
uttertosh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, those were all lame.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also, the pineapple one is obviously a temp tattoo from a gumball machine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: My name is Kelly
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
yllek si eman yMNo able flip characters down upside why?!?!?!


·ʇɐɥʇ op ʇouuɐɔ noʎ ʎɥʍ ɐǝpᴉ ou ǝʌɐɥ I puⱯ ·ǝɔɹoꓞ ɹᴉⱯ ǝɥʇ uᴉ ʇᴉ pǝๅๅɐɔ ǝʍ sɐ ˌˌʻpǝʇɹǝʌuᴉˌˌ sᴉ pɹoʍ ǝɥꓕ
 
ununcle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


I


Found Axle Roses Fark handle.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gramma: Fabric_Man: Ooh! Do I get to be the killjoy that points out that all these women are going to get old and their ink won't be as attractive in 20 years?

The gal that has the tattoo under her breast won't have an issue. Booby-droop will completely hide it.


Username checks out for expertise on this...
 
farkeruk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
you'd still look prettier without them, girls. "oh, but it means something important to me". Can't you just remember it? It's like blokes with tattoos of their kids. Do you need reminding of their names?
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All the ideas we've curated ...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: My name is Kelly
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
I
yllek si eman yMNo able flip characters down upside why?!?!?!


My name is Kelly
I know what I'm doing
Relax and enjoy!
|
|
|
|
|

¡ʎoɾuǝ puɐ xɐlǝɹ
ƃuᴉop ɯ,I ʇɐɥʍ ʍouʞ I 'ǝɯ ʇsnɹ┴ ʎllǝʞ sᴉ ǝɯɐu ʎW
 
Chabash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I couldn't get past the first picture, I'm assuming it was due to adblock.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nothing awesome in the article or this thread.
 
