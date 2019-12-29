 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Uruguay seizes $1B worth of cocaine hidden as flour. That's a lotta bread   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Drug addiction, Uruguay, Cocaine, Container, tonnes of cocaine, European Union, tonnes of the drug, Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2019 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farking love cocaine
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could supply Motley Crue from LA to Vegas..
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit, there go my New Year's Eve cookies.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homer Simpson probably snitched on them because of their sexual orientation.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Homer Simpson probably snitched on them because of their sexual orientation.


Dough!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
links136
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Homer Simpson probably snitched on them because of their sexual orientation.


They became suspicious so much flour would be sent to Mike Pence's place.  He wanted a supplier he knew wouldn't be done by a woman so he chose Uruguay.

I'm kind of reaching here.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Homer Simpson probably snitched on them because of their sexual orientation.


But-but-but .... he is already a Homersexual!
 
phishrace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: I farking love cocaine


I just like how it smells.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm all about natural strength drugs. Dipping cocoa chaw with a bit of limestone is probably harmless, but we make them do drastic changes in chemistry to inport the drug we want.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Suddenly a million assholes cried out !
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm all about natural strength drugs. Dipping cocoa chaw with a bit of limestone is probably harmless, but we make them do drastic changes in chemistry to inport the drug we want.


"We're chewing khat and you don't want no part of this shiat."

"You're chewing khat?"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report