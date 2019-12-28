 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Grand theft ambulance   (q13fox.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, Cowlitz County, Washington, Kelso, Washington, investigation of Theft of Motor Vehicle, Cowlitz County Jail, Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree, wild scene, Law Enforcement Officer  
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
/insert obvious joke to continue
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder why ambulances don't get stolen more often.  They're full of drugs and expensive equipment.
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Drugs???????
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Police used a K9"

Cowardly _and_ Nazi-like.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought it was ambulance share
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
God the Ambulance level in GTA3 was the worst! Damned thing flipped over if you sneezed
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

